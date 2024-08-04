Autism Community Ventures PBC: Dr. Maureen Dunne Featured as Keynote Speaker at London Tech Week

Dr. Dunne emphasized the importance of neurodiversity in the Age of AI at Olympia, where 45,000 attendees gathered for one of the largest global innovation events

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2024 / Autism Community Ventures ("ACV"), a public benefit corporation with a global network of partner organizations and a mission to drive social, economic, and financial inclusion among neurodivergent or neurodistinct jobseekers, is pleased to announce that Dr. Maureen Dunne served as Keynote Speaker at London Tech Week, which took place this year at London's Olympia to bring together the leading technologists and global innovators representing 90 countries.

Dr. Maureen Dunne's keynote was on Neurodiversity in the AI Powered Workplace

Over 45,000 attendees participated at this year's London Tech Week where key themes included Artificial Intelligence, Tomorrow's Talent, The Deep Tech Revolution, Empowering Entrepreneurship, and Social Impact.

The title of Dr. Dunne's keynote was "The Importance of Neurodiversity in the AI Powered Workplace." Her keynote was highlighted by various media and podcasts as notable and inspiring. She was also included among the top noteworthy speakers at the event.

Dr. Dunne founded Autism Community Ventures and is the author of the National Bestseller, The Neurodiversity Edge.

Full details can be found at the London Tech Week website.

Contact Information

Elyse Benjamin

contact@theneurodiversityedge.org

SOURCE: Autism Community Ventures

View the original press release on newswire.com.