Zafran Launches Proactive Exposure Hunting to Reveal High-Risk Exposures and Deploy Automated Response

Zafran's Threat Exposure Management Platform reveals that 90% of threats can be mitigated with existing controls

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2024 / Zafran announced today that it has launched Proactive Exposure Hunting, empowering security teams to mobilize their existing security tools and get in front of threat actors by targeting and mitigating high-risk exposures. In a role that's plagued by limited resources and manual work, Zafran has also launched automated mitigation playbooks as part of its Threat Exposure Management platform.

Security teams today face a daunting reality: an expanding attack surface and a rising tide of vulnerabilities and misconfigurations. Meanwhile, the average enterprise is juggling dozens of security tools without a clear picture of their effectiveness.

The Proactive Exposure Hunting capabilities enable SecOps teams to immediately understand exposure to high-profile threats like RegreSSHion or Log4j by assessing the impact of compensating controls, along with context such as runtime presence, reachability, and threat group activity. It also reveals assets susceptible to identity attacks by integrating with identity controls like Okta or Entra ID, spots cracks in your defenses against high-profile threat actors mapped to MITRE Techniques, and triggers automated mitigation playbooks with one click-through integrations into leading security orchestration platforms.

At the core of these capabilities is the AI-powered exposure graph, which analyzes public exploit code and maps it to your security controls. This process uncovers hidden connections between exposures and defenses, creating billions of links to prioritize the most critical threats. As security teams look to maximize the value of their current security stack, an analysis using Zafran's exposure graph reveals that 90% of threats can be effectively mitigated using existing controls.

"Despite companies spending millions on security tools, attacks are becoming increasingly fast and sophisticated - and the critical question that must be asked is: Are these tools being used effectively to reduce risk?" said Sanaz Yashar, Co-Founder and CEO of Zafran. "Zafran was founded to create a 'self-healing' infrastructure that enables security teams to pinpoint the real exploitable within their environments and continuously mitigate exposure. We are excited to take the next leap toward establishing a new industry standard for risk mitigation by launching our game-changing Proactive Exposure Hunting capabilities."

"Zafran has proven to be a force multiplier to mitigate risk," said Brett Wentworth, Global Security leader at Lumen Technologies. "Zafran helps us go after the areas that would be the biggest bang for the buck."

About Zafran

The Zafran Threat Exposure Management Platform is the first and only consolidated platform that integrates with your security tools to reveal, remediate, and mitigate the risk of exposures across your entire infrastructure. Zafran uses an agentless approach to reveal what is truly exploitable, while reducing manual prioritization and remediation through automated response workflows. For more information, visit https://zafran.io.

Contact Information

Tamar Harel

tamar@tellny.com

Yuval Porat

yuval@tellny.com

Related Video

https://vimeo.com/992474252/8f0716f949

SOURCE: Zafran

View the original press release on newswire.com.