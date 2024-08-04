Mirame Fine Art: Innovation and Tradition in Latin American Art: MÍRAME Fine Art Showcases Costa Rican Artists

MÍRAME Fine Art is honoured to represent a range of Costa Rican artists who are redefining Latin American art by blending traditional and contemporary techniques. Below are four artists who exemplify the dynamic nature of Central American contemporary art.

Carolina Guillermet

Carolina Guillermet, granddaughter of renowned Costa Rican abstract artist Lola Fernández, draws inspiration from the philosophies of color theorists like Josef Albers. Her bright, geometric abstract paintings depict San José neighborhoods with irregular shapes and shades that emphasize the contextual nature of color. Carolina also follows the legacy of her other grandfather, J.P. Guillermet, by producing tapestries. She uses the tufting technique to create highly textured surfaces inspired by Peruvian patterns.

Carlos Fernández

Living on a farm in the mountains of Santa Ana, Carlos Fernández integrates raw materials from his environment into his canvases. Influenced by the ceramic tradition of Santa Ana and artists like Joseph Beuys, he mixes natural elements such as clay, soil, beeswax, and turmeric into his paint. An environmentalist at heart, Carlos embraces the philosophy "pigment is food." His abstract paintings emphasize the importance of nature's relationship to art and highlight sustainable creativity.

Oscar Ruiz-Schmidt

Growing up in Liberia, Guanacaste, Oscar Ruiz-Schmidt, the fashion designer, and artist behind the label Obra Gris, was inspired by his mother's talent for craft. He integrates traditional woods like Guanacaste and teak into his home décor designs. Oscar's fashion sensibility extends to creating functional yet contemporary home objects, advocating for Zero Waste Design. Inspired by Vivienne Westwood's words, he encourages consumers to "buy less, choose well, demand more," infusing Costa Rican tradition with sustainable art and design.

Emilia Cantor

Emilia Cantor received formal training at the Florence Academy of Art and founded Atelier del Sol, San José's first institution dedicated to classical art techniques. Her traditional approach is infused with emotionally charged color contrasts as she creates mythological forms and surreal backdrops. Emilia's work fuses contemporary and classical art, creating narratives that evoke a sense of otherworldliness and invite viewers to decipher the enigmatic figures in her compositions.

Balancing Tradition and Innovation

Costa Rican artists are redefining Latin American art, blending traditional techniques with contemporary practices, preserving cultural heritage while pushing artistic boundaries.

By addressing sustainability and exploring social or art historical narratives, these artists continue to elevate the relevance and status of Latin American art on the global stage. Their work promotes dialogue between past and present and encourages appreciation for the region's artistic contributions.

A premier art gallery in Costa Rica, MÍRAME Fine Art, a destination for those seeking to explore and purchase Costa Rican art while supporting the wider Latin American art scene.

