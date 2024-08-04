Dartmouth, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2024) - Matty Renos, a leading residential renovation construction company in Nova Scotia, is proud to announce its latest project: a 17-unit real estate development in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia. This ambitious venture highlights the company's commitment to growth and development in the region.

Key aspects of the development include:

17-unit residential complex in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia Utilization of the Center Plan for expedited permit processing Project inception approximately two and a half years ago Collaboration with Zapp for innovative building plans

"This development represents our dedication to creating sustainable, community-focused living spaces in Dartmouth," said Matthew Oldford, founder and owner of Matty Renos. "By leveraging the Center Plan, we're able to bring much-needed housing to the area efficiently and effectively."

The project, which began with the purchase of a former accountant's office, showcases Matty Renos' ability to transform existing properties into valuable community assets. With a track record of successful ventures, Matty Renos continues to solidify its position as a rising star in Nova Scotia's entrepreneurial landscape.

About Matty Renos

Matty Renos is a premier residential renovation construction company based in Nova Scotia. Known for its seamless design-build process, attention to detail, and high-quality products, Matty Renos has established itself as a trusted name in the construction industry. The company is dedicated to creating sustainable, community-focused living spaces and transforming existing properties into valuable assets.

For more information about Matty Renos and its projects, visit https://mattyrenos.com.

About Dartmouth (AKA DARKSIDE)

Dartmouth, also known as the City of Lakes, boasts 23 lakes that provide opportunities for kayaking, windsurfing, canoeing, and swimming. Paddle on Lake Banook or visit one of the many parks and walking trails that stretch out into the unspoiled coastal beauty of the Eastern Shore.

This development at the top of 344 Prince Albert is close to the crème de la crème lakes in Dartmouth. With amazing views all the way to Shubie Park via Lake Micmac and world-class paddling on Lake Banook, it is situated on the highest point on Prince Albert. This is a stunning addition to Matty Renos' portfolio.

