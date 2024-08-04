Anzeige
Sonntag, 04.08.2024
EILMELDUNG: Riesige Wette gegen Omega könnte NACH HINTEN LOSGEHEN!
WKN: A3EWCS | ISIN: LU2598331598
Tradegate
02.08.24
17:09 Uhr
13,000 Euro
+0,060
+0,46 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.08.2024 19:10 Uhr
Tenaris SA: Tenaris completes Fourth and Last Tranche of its USD1.2 Billion Share Buyback Program

LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaris S.A. (NYSE and Mexico: TS and EXM Italy: TEN) ("Tenaris") announced today the completion of the fourth and last tranche of its USD1.2 billion Share Buyback Program announced on November 1, 2023 (the "Program").

During the fourth tranche, which ran from June 17, 2024, to (and including) August 2, 2024, the Company purchased a total of 19,452,939 ordinary shares for a total consideration of €278,698,899, or USD300 million.

During the Program, which ran from November 5, 2023, to (and including) August 2, 2024, the Company purchased a total of 71,679,768 ordinary shares, representing 6.07% of the total issued share capital at the beginning of the Program, for a total consideration of €1,108,668,602, or USD1.2 billion.

As of August 2, 2024, the Company held in treasury 53,900,466 ordinary shares, representing 4.64% of its total issued share capital.

Tenaris intends to cancel treasury shares purchased under the Program in due course.

Details of the above transactions are available on Tenaris's corporate website under the Share Buyback Program Section https://ir.tenaris.com/share-buyback-program.

Some of the statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. These risks include but are not limited to risks arising from uncertainties as to future oil and gas prices and their impact on investment programs by oil and gas companies.

Tenaris is a leading global supplier of steel tubes and related services for the world's energy industry and certain other industrial applications.

Giovanni Sardagna
Tenaris
1-888-300-5432
www.tenaris.com


