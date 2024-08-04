RiverRain Productions: Crowds Pack Theaters for 'The Firing Squad' Movie Opening

This weekend crowds in the thousands packed the independent Christian movie 'The Firing Squad' with sold-out shows in many theaters across the nation.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2024 / This weekend crowds in the thousands packed the independent Christian movie 'The Firing Squad' with sold-out shows in many theaters across the nation.

One woman drove 100 miles to see the movie as there were no theaters near her. She didn't regret the drive. "It was a great movie," she said, "and well worth the drive."

The film is based on the true story of three Christian prisoners who face execution in a third world country and win the entire prison camp to Christ in an incredible twist ending.

But limited showtimes caused a quiet uproar among patrons. "I couldn't believe they only had two showtimes," said one moviegoer. "They need to add more showtimes and theaters near us."

"I'm as frustrated as anyone," says the film's director Tim Chey. "So many people commented and emailed me to get more showtimes and theaters. We're hoping we can next weekend."

The reactions overall including on one Facebook post that had 125k likes and 44,000 shares were filled with enthusiasm with many saying the film left them in tears. In fact, almost 80% reported crying at the movie.

The film is already winning many people to Christ with reports of shaken people coming to Christ in the theaters lobbies.

Many have reported Bible study groups praying outside the theaters and many recommitting their lives to Christ.

"Although I'm not happy that we didn't have enough theaters and showtimes," says Chey, "I am so thrilled that so many have reported coming to Christ through this movie. All glory to God above."

One theater goer said, "This is the most beautiful film I've ever seen. It's a once-in-a-lifetime movie."

Pastors around the country are urging their congregations to see the film before it leaves the theaters. "The enemy wants this film destroyed and never seen again," said one pastor.

Christian leaders are urging people to watch the film so it can stay in theaters despite the limited times. "Don't wait. Go today. You may never see this movie again and that's a pity," says the pastor.

Even Governor Huckabee echoed the same: "If you don't support this film, then shame on us all."

You can buy advanced tickets here: https://www.firingsquadfilm.com/theaters

'The Firing Squad' - Now Playing

