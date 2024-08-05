Major League Rugby: New England Free Jacks Claim 2024 MLR Championship With 20-11 Win Over Seattle Seawolves

Free Jacks defend Major League Rugby title, finish on top for second straight season

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2024 / The New England Free Jacks won their second-consecutive Major League Rugby title, defeating the Seattle Seawolves, 20-11, in front of a record-setting crowd at Snapdragon Stadium in Sunday's 2024 MLR Championship Game.





The Free Jacks dominated possession and territory in the first half, fly half Jayson Potroz converted five penalty kick goals, and New England made several key second-half defensive stands en route to the franchise's second title. Snapdragon Stadium saw 12,085 fans attend the match, breaking the MLR single-game attendance record and MLR Championship attendance record.

"Seattle is quite a big pack, so we wanted to run them around," said Jed Melvin, who won Player of the Match. "I felt like in the first half, we kind of did that, had a bit of dominance. They are a quality team, so they came back. Everyone did their role, and we managed to get a team win, which was pretty good."

New England found the scoreboard first, as Jayson Potroz converted a penalty kick goal that followed a Seattle penalty for not moving away. Le Roux Milan scored the match's first try, as New England went straight to a maul following a lineout, and after a series of passes, Milan dotted the ball down just inside the near corner.

Mason converted his second attempt from the tee, as his penalty kick goal in the 26th minute put Seattle on the board. Potroz extended the New England lead three minutes later, converting a penalty kick goal resulting from a Seattle penalty for not releasing the ball. Seattle scored its first try in the 31st minute, winning a lineout inside the New England 22-meter line before a quick pass set up Joe Taufete'e for a try on the near corner. Potroz capped off a first-half kick-hat-trick with a penalty kick goal after the 40 minute mark to give the visitors a 14-8 halftime lead.

The first 15 minutes after the break were defined by a series of penalties and resulting penalty kick goals. Potroz nailed a kick six minutes into the second half, and Mason followed suit two minutes later. New England thought it scored a try in the 53rd minute, but after review, the try was overturned and New England was gifted a penalty kick goal in front of the frame, which Potroz converted.

The New England defense thwarted a multi-minute, numerous stage effort by the Seawolves halfway through the second half, forcing Seattle to concede a penalty inside the 22-meter line. Minutes later, the Free Jack defense stopped a promising series of runs and forced another penalty. Defensive stands were the theme of the final 15 minutes, as both teams recorded critical stops on seemingly breakaway runs. The Free Jacks forced a penalty after 81 minutes and sent the ensuing kick into touch, securing the championship.

