

EQS Newswire / 05/08/2024 / 10:29 UTC+8

Expecting to Announce Annual Results by 31 August (HONG KONG, 5 August 2024) - Unity Group Holdings International Limited ("Unity Group" or the "Group", stock code: 1539.HK), a leading comprehensive energy-saving and GreenTech solution provider with headquarters in Hong Kong, announces that concerning the announcement of the Group dated 12 July 2024 in relation to the change of auditor, the Group officially appointed AFG CPA & Company Limited ("AFG") as the auditor of the Group with the recommendation of the audit committee. The appointment was effective from 26 July 2024 to fill the casual vacancy following the Resignation of BDO and to hold office until the next annual general meeting of the Group and shall then be subject to appointment by the members. AFG is a member firm of Beijing Xinghua Certified Public Accountants (Special General Partnership) ("Beijing Xinghua"). Currently, Beijing Xinghua is one of the leading 20 accounting firms in China. AFG also has a presence in Malaysia, which the Group believes it will be able to support the Group's potential capital market activities in Malaysia as the Group's business grows in the country. Based on discussion with AFG and subject to their audit progress and review, the Group preliminarily expects that (i) the FY23/24 Annual Results could be published by 31 August 2024, and (ii) the 2023/2024 Annual Report could be despatched by 30 September 2024. The Board wants to emphasise that the Group's operations remain normal in all significant ways. Meanwhile, trading in the shares of the Group on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong is expected to be resumed by the end of August after the FY23/24 Annual Results were published. If there are any additional details, the Group will publish announcement(s) accordingly. Mr. Mansfield Wong, Chairman of the Group, said, "The Group would like to take this opportunity to express its welcome to AFG as the new auditor, assisting the Group in completing the relevant audit process during the performance period. AFG has business presence in Malaysia and will also be able to assist the Group in its future capital market activities in Malaysia." - Ends - About Unity Group Holdings International Limited Founded in 2008, Unity Group became the first energy service company to be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. At the core of its operations is the Energy Management Contract (EMC) business model, which implements customized solutions designed to achieve optimal energy efficiency and maximize returns for clients. Unity Group employs industry-leading, effective, and practical research methodologies. These methodologies span innovative green technologies, data analysis, and machine learning. The outcomes of its research and development efforts manifest in its uniquely versatile, appropriate, and actionable green technology solutions. Currently, Unity Group operates in Mainland China, Malaysia, and the Middle East. Unity Group's website: https://www.unitygroup.eco/index.php For media inquiries, please contact LBS Communications Consulting Limited. Joanne Chan Tel: (852)3679 3671 Email: jchan@lbs-comm.com 05/08/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

