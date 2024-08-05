Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of Helix Nebula (HXN) on July 24, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the HXN/USDT trading pair, which went live already.

Helix Nebula (HXN) is a platform designed to bridge traditional financial systems with cryptocurrencies, enabling users to buy, sell, and pay with digital currencies globally through a secure digital wallet and integrated debit card.

Introducing Helix Nebula: Bridging Traditional Finance with Cryptocurrencies

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of Helix Nebula (HXN), revolutionizing the way cryptocurrencies are used by creating a seamless bridge between traditional financial systems and the digital currency world. The platform is designed to enable users to buy, sell, and pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations worldwide. Through a secure digital wallet and an integrated debit card, Helix Nebula provides a comprehensive solution for everyday transactions, making digital currencies more accessible and practical for a global audience.

Helix Nebula's mission is to bring the original vision of cryptocurrencies as a peer-to-peer cash system to life. While the cryptocurrency market has evolved to include various use cases, from store of value to ecosystem fuel, Helix Nebula focuses on reinstating their fundamental purpose as spendable currencies. By offering a range of services that facilitate the conversion and spending of cryptocurrencies in real-world scenarios, the platform aims to make digital assets as functional and ubiquitous as traditional money.

Helix Nebula also prioritizes security and user experience, ensuring that all transactions are protected by bank-grade encryption and compliance with the highest industry standards. The platform supports multiple cryptocurrencies and provides users with market data, news, and insights directly within the Helix Wallet. With a vision to expand its services to include lending, credit, and interest-bearing accounts, Helix Nebula is committed to fostering financial inclusion and innovation in the evolving landscape of digital finance.

About HXN Token

Based on BEP20, HXN has a total supply of four thousand one hundred (i.e. 4,100). HXN token distribution is as follows: Team 10%, Founders & Advisors 10%, and Ecosystem Reserves 30%. The HXN token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 7:00 UTC on August 2, 2024. Investors who are interested in HXN can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 10 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

