Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of Private Decentralized Exchange (PDEX) on August 5, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the PDEX/USDT trading pair, which will go live at 12:00 UTC on the slated date.





Private Decentralized Exchange (PDEX) is an autonomous, blockchain-based platform that enables the trading and liquidation of various digital assets through decentralized wallet accounts, bypassing the need for centralized intermediaries.

Introducing Private Decentralized Exchange: Autonomous Blockchain Asset Trading

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of Private Decentralized Exchange (PDEX), an innovative blockchain-based platform designed to facilitate the trading and liquidation of various digital assets in a decentralized manner. Unlike traditional centralized exchanges, PDEX operates autonomously through blockchain technology, eliminating the need for intermediaries and providing users with greater control over their assets. This decentralized approach enhances security, privacy, and transparency, as transactions are conducted directly between users' crypto wallets without the involvement of centralized authorities.

One of the key features of PDEX is its seamless integration with various cryptocurrencies and stablecoins, such as USDT and USDC. This allows users to easily convert and utilize their digital assets for everyday transactions. PDEX leverages smart contracts to automate and secure the trading process, ensuring that all transactions are executed fairly and accurately. By bypassing the need for traditional verification processes and intermediaries, PDEX significantly reduces transaction times and costs, making it an efficient and cost-effective solution for global digital asset trading.

Furthermore, PDEX offers a robust and user-friendly platform that supports a wide range of digital assets and payment methods, including credit cards, WeChat Pay, Alipay, and PayPal. This versatility makes PDEX an ideal solution for both individual users and businesses looking to leverage the benefits of decentralized finance. With features such as unlimited deposit and withdrawal support, decentralized personal wallet management, and high-quality global payment efficiency, PDEX stands out as a pioneering force in the evolution of decentralized digital asset trading.

About PDEX Token

Based on BEP20, PDEX has a total supply of 77.7 million (i.e. 77,700,000). The distribution of PDEX tokens is allocated as follows: 51.5% for the liquidity pool, 9% for Vega BTC Chart Game airdrop, 5% for Belopvs NFT holders & staking airdrop, 5% for B2C & B2B card usage cashback airdrop, 6.5% for institutional investor partners, 3.8% for the founders board team, 3.8% for the development team, 3.8% for partner exchanges, and 11.2% for the founders eco fund. The PDEX token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 12:00 UTC on August 2, 2024. Investors who are interested in PDEX can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange after that time.

Learn More about PDEX Token:

Official Website: https://pdexcard.com/main/main2.php

Contract: https://bscscan.com/token/0x265f989a9E2affDc7c0f2c4D5Edb55573822C8f8

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 10 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

