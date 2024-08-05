The CG Goehring Rozencwajg Resources Feeder Fund will be available to UK retail investors

Goehring Rozencwajg, the natural resource investment firm, has launched the CG Goehring Rozencwajg Resources Feeder Fund (ISIN GB00BR3Y6W12). This newest fund from Goehring Rozencwajg, in distribution partnership with Align Partners Capital, aims to provide investment opportunities to UK retail investors, in particular Discretionary Wealth Managers, who follow Goehring Rozencwajg's research and analysis of commodities markets.

The Fund is a feeder to the Goehring Rozencwajg Resources Fund, a UCITS fund that was offered to professional investors in the UK, Switzerland, Germany, Hong Kong, and Singapore last year. The new feeder fund is being introduced to cater for a high demand from UK retail investors for access to Goehring Rozencwajg's Resources strategy. Both the UCITS fund, which has grown to $125 million in assets under management, and the Feeder Fund mimic the investment philosophy of the U.S.-based Goehring Rozencwajg Mutual Fund. This philosophy entails investing predominantly in natural resource equities, including small- and mid-cap companies. However, Goehring Rozencwajg's investment team analyse all sectors, from agriculture to copper and uranium, that they believe stand to benefit most from a rally in the underlying commodity prices. The strategy has returned +153% since 2016, outperforming both the GSCI Total Return Index (+71%) and the GSCI Spot Index (+86%).

"We are thrilled that the CG Goehring Rozencwajg Resources Feeder Fund has received approval to be made available to a broader range of investors in the UK," said Adam Rozencwajg, Managing Partner of Goehring Rozencwajg. "This new fund will enable UK-based investors an avenue to invest in our unique philosophy and highly-focused natural resources insights. We have heard the demand from eager investors and are proud to bring another successful investment vehicle to the global market."

Over the 26 years that Leigh Goehring and Adam Rozencwajg have shared their market commentaries and contrarian outlook, their analysis has accumulated a large global following that has sparked the demand for the new fund. The fund launch comes at a crucial time, as Goehring Rozencwajg believe that a commodity bull market has begun across many sectors. They have taken note of the years of underinvestment and capital depletion that many industries face, and they believe that the coming years will bear fruit for investors. Since the start of this commodity bull market in April 2020, the strategy has delivered +312%, again outperforming the GSCI Total Return Index (+149%) and the GSCI Spot Index (+126%).

About Goehring Rozencwajg:

Goehring Rozencwajg is a natural resource investment firm that utilizes proprietary research to uncover value in commodities with a contrarian investment philosophy. With over 45 years of combined experience in natural resource investment, Goehring Rozencwajg strives to deliver top-quartile performance in their peer group over a 3-5 year time horizon. They currently manage $750 million on behalf of their clients. Their research can be viewed at www.gorozen.com/blog.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240804934741/en/

Contacts:

UK Media:

Ava Lawrence

Finch PR

Ava@finchpr.com

M: +447812238079

US Media:

Rich Myers

Profile Advisors

GoehringRozencwajg@profileadvisors.com