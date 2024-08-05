Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of The Gold Standard (BAR777) on August 2, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the BAR777/USDT trading pair, which went live already.

BAR777 listing banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/218809_d7fa1a65a43cf9ab_001full.jpg

The Gold Standard (BAR777) is the ultimate meme coin, epitomizing "The Gold Standard" with a unique deflationary bonding curve and a community-driven spirit.

Introducing BAR777: The Gold Standard in Meme Coins

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of The Gold Standard (BAR777), the ultimate meme coin that sets "The Gold Standard" in the cryptocurrency world. With a unique deflationary bonding curve, BAR777 offers an innovative approach to tokenomics, ensuring that the supply decreases over time, thereby increasing the scarcity and potential value of the token. With a total supply of 999,999 tokens and a reserve supply of 77,700, BAR777 stands out for its meticulous planning and commitment to sustainability within the volatile meme coin market.

The deflationary mechanism of BAR777 is a mystery that adds intrigue and excitement to the project. Upon launch, a 20-minute rolling buy-up and burn deflation mechanism will be activated, continuously reducing the circulating supply and sending tokens to a dead address. This process is designed to reflect demand, creating a dynamic and engaging environment for investors. With an initial liquidity of 2.87 ETH, BAR777 aims to ensure a solid foundation and liquidity floor support.

Community engagement is at the heart of BAR777, with a dedicated community-hosted Telegram group fostering collaboration and discussion among holders and enthusiasts. The roadmap for BAR777 is simple yet powerful in every phase, emphasizing the coin's commitment to maintaining its value and relevance in the market. With a contract address of 0x777BE1c6075c20184C4fd76344b7b0B7c858fe6B, BAR777 is ready to be a part of something truly unique and revolutionary.

About BAR777 Token

Based on ERC20, BAR777 has a total supply of Nine hundred ninety-nine thousand nine hundred ninety-nine (i.e. 999,999), with 77,700 reserved (7.77%) and 922,299 in circulation. The BAR777 token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 11:00 UTC on August 2, 2024. Investors who are interested in BAR777 can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange now.

Learn More about BAR777 Token:

Official Website: https://mirror.xyz/defigoldreserve.eth/bY1fM3k9NMo9VPb4MX2umBl76F1eb5fhvD_6205L_vI

Contract: https://etherscan.io/token/0x777BE1c6075c20184C4fd76344b7b0B7c858fe6B

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l LinkedIn

l YouTube

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/218809

SOURCE: LBank