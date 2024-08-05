New research from the UK shows that Oman could utilize a floating PV farm at the Wadi Dayqah Dam for hydrogen generation. The scientist said the project is technical viabile, although only with advancements in hydrogen energy storage technology could make it economically feasible. Scientists from the United Kingdom's University of Exeter have investigated the potential of installing a floating PV (FPV) farm on Oman's Wadi Dayqah Dam and coupling it with a hydrogen storage system. Using several software programs to simulate and optimize the project size, the researchers found that the project ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...