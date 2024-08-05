Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 05

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc

(the "Company")

Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

PREMIER MITON GLOBAL RENEWABLES TRUST PLC is pleased to announce that JAMES SMITH and CLAIRE LONG will provide a live presentation, "The Case for Renewable Developers", via Investor Meet Company on 21 Aug 2024, 10:00 BST.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 20 Aug 2024, 09:00 BST, or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet PREMIER MITON GLOBAL RENEWABLES TRUST PLC via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/premier-miton-global-renewables-trust-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow PREMIER MITON GLOBAL RENEWABLES TRUST PLC on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

Enquiries:

Premier Fund Managers Limited +44 (0) 1483 30 60 90

Claire Long

James Smith