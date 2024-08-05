The China-based solar manufacturer and Oman's renewable investment entity Bakarat Investment have agreed to jointly establish a 10 GW solar module factory in the country with an investment of around $200 million. China-based solar manufacturer Q-Sun Solar has signed an agreement with Oman's renewable investment entity Bakarat Investment to jointly establish a 10 GW solar module factory in the country with an investment of around $200 million. The facility, located in the Sohar Free Trade Zone, should have a capacity of 8 GW for modules and 2 GW for cells. It will produce both TOPCON and heterojunction ...

