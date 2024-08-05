Researchers at James Cook University have developed a process to synthesize graphene from tangerine peel oil, which they then used to recover silver from waste PV material. To demonstrate the quality of the recovered silver and the synthesized graphene, they made a dopamine sensor that reportedly outperformed reference devices. A team from Australia's James Cook University has synthesized "freestanding" graphene using non-toxic and renewable tangerine peel oil that can reportedly be used for the recovery of silver from end-of-life organic PV devices. "Not only did it result in high-quality graphene, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...