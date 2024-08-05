Anzeige
WKN: A0HNKY | ISIN: EE3100004466 | Ticker-Symbol: T5N
Frankfurt
02.08.24
11:11 Uhr
0,592 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
1-Jahres-Chart
TALLINK GRUPP AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TALLINK GRUPP AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5700,59710:06
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.08.2024 08:06 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

As Tallink Grupp Statistics For July 2024

In July 2024, AS Tallink Grupp transported 748,902 passengers, which is a 6.1% decrease compared to July 2023. The number of cargo units decreased by 7.9% compared to the same period a year ago and was 21,734 units. The number of passenger vehicles decreased by 10.8% to 111,564 vehicles in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for July 2024 were the following:

July 2024July 2023Change
Passengers748,902797,846-6.1%
Finland - Sweden212,531260,125-18.3%
Estonia - Finland440,974467,865-5.7%
Estonia - Sweden95,39769,85636.6%
Cargo Units21,73423,597-7.9%
Finland - Sweden2,8382,47714.6%
Estonia - Finland16,26517,920-9.2%
Estonia - Sweden2,6313,200-17.8%
Passenger Vehicles111,564125,118-10.8%
Finland - Sweden16,06522,496-28.6%
Estonia - Finland88,67197,102-8.7%
Estonia - Sweden6,8285,52023.7%

FINLAND - SWEDEN

The July Finland-Sweden results reflect the operation of the Helsinki-Stockholm and the Turku-Stockholm routes.

ESTONIA - FINLAND
The July Estonia-Finland results reflect operations of the shuttle vessels of MyStar and Megastar.

ESTONIA - SWEDEN
The July Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär routes by two cruise ferries and two cargo vessels.

Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn
E-mail Anneli.simm@tallink.ee


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
