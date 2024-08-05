As Tallink Grupp Statistics For July 2024

In July 2024, AS Tallink Grupp transported 748,902 passengers, which is a 6.1% decrease compared to July 2023. The number of cargo units decreased by 7.9% compared to the same period a year ago and was 21,734 units. The number of passenger vehicles decreased by 10.8% to 111,564 vehicles in the same comparison.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for July 2024 were the following:
|July 2024
|July 2023
|Change
|Passengers
|748,902
|797,846
|-6.1%
|Finland - Sweden
|212,531
|260,125
|-18.3%
|Estonia - Finland
|440,974
|467,865
|-5.7%
|Estonia - Sweden
|95,397
|69,856
|36.6%
|Cargo Units
|21,734
|23,597
|-7.9%
|Finland - Sweden
|2,838
|2,477
|14.6%
|Estonia - Finland
|16,265
|17,920
|-9.2%
|Estonia - Sweden
|2,631
|3,200
|-17.8%
|Passenger Vehicles
|111,564
|125,118
|-10.8%
|Finland - Sweden
|16,065
|22,496
|-28.6%
|Estonia - Finland
|88,671
|97,102
|-8.7%
|Estonia - Sweden
|6,828
|5,520
|23.7%
FINLAND - SWEDEN
The July Finland-Sweden results reflect the operation of the Helsinki-Stockholm and the Turku-Stockholm routes.
ESTONIA - FINLAND
The July Estonia-Finland results reflect operations of the shuttle vessels of MyStar and Megastar.
ESTONIA - SWEDEN
The July Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär routes by two cruise ferries and two cargo vessels.
Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn
E-mail Anneli.simm@tallink.ee