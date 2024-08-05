Cadmium telluride solar cells are commonly based on non-ohmic back contacts that affect the device open-circuit voltage. Researchers in the United Kingdom sought to address this issue by adding a nickel oxide back buffer layer, which formed an ohmic back contact and increased open-circuit voltage levels. Researchers at Loughborough University in the United Kingdom have designed a cadmium telluride (CdTe) solar cell with a buffer layer made of nickel oxide (NiO) deposited without oxygen, which reportedly improves considerably the device's open-circuit voltage. They explained that CdTe cells generally ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...