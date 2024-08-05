Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of NanoEcho AB (publ) on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden

On request of NanoEcho AB (publ), company registration number 556951-9845, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from August 06, 2024. The company has 173,808,833 shares as per today's date. Short name: NANECH ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum Number of shares to be listed: 173,808,833 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017133705 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 348100 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556951-9845 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 20 Health Care ----------------- 2010 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Kapitalförvaltning AB. For further information, please call G&W Kapitalförvaltning AB on 08-503 000 50.