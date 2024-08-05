U. S. -based PeroNova is specialized in metal halide perovskite-silicon tandem solar cells made with its novel stability-enhancing interfacial treatment. It is targeting a range of applications including space and rooftop markets. PeroNova, a U. S. -based startup specializing in solar perovskite technologies, has developed a solar perovskite module for building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) and space applications. "Our novel interfacial treatment technology enhances the stability and reliability of perovskite films in tests, and in fabrication conditions. Thermal cycling resistivity tests demonstrated ...

