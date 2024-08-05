London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2024) - Edison issues report on Topps Tiles (LSE: TPT).

Topps Tiles is the market-leading specialist retailer/distributor of wall and floor tiles, and associated products, such as tools, grouts and adhesives, to its retail, trade and commercial customers in the UK.

Topps Tiles' (TPT's) updated medium-term strategy is focused on leveraging its core competitive strengths into much larger addressable markets, while continuing to grow its core brands and services, which are at various stages of development.

