Montag, 05.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Short Squeeze Alarm: Omegas Aktie bereit für potenzielle Explosion
WKN: A12CNG | ISIN: SE0002480442 | Ticker-Symbol: 9EE
Frankfurt
05.08.24
11:21 Uhr
6,020 Euro
-0,260
-4,14 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZINZINO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZINZINO AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
05.08.2024 12:24 Uhr
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT JULY 2024

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 13 %, compared with the previous year.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in July for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 10 % and amounted to SEK 159.3 (145.0) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 91 % and amounted to SEK 10.3 (5.4) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 13 % to SEK 169.9 (150.4) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January - July 2024 increased by 19 % to SEK 1131.2 (952.0) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK

24-Jul

23-Jul

Change

YTD 2024

YTD 2023

Change

The Nordics

23.4

23.5

0 %

165.0

168.3

-2 %

Central Europe

44.0

41.4

6 %

299.8

232.6

29 %

East Europe

29.4

35.2

-16 %

221.0

222.2

-1 %

South & West Europe

33.3

23.3

43 %

193.6

134.8

44 %

The Baltics

8.1

9.2

-12 %

55.6

51.9

7 %

North America

16.9

7.3

132 %

98.2

46.4

112 %

Asia-Pacific

2.8

4.1

-32 %

28.2

34.1

-17 %

Africa

1.4

1.0

40 %

8.3

8.1

2 %

Zinzino

159.3

145.0

10 %

1069.7

898.4

19 %

Faun Pharma

10.3

5.4

91 %

61.5

53.6

15 %

Zinzino Group

169.6

150.4

13 %

1131.2

952.0

19 %

Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa

For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-july-2024,c4021183

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/4021183/8bb76842407ac6d5.pdf

2407 Pressrelease Salesreport EN

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zinzino-ab-publ-preliminary-sales-report-july-2024-302214238.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.