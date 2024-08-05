ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT JULY 2024

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 13 %, compared with the previous year.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in July for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 10 % and amounted to SEK 159.3 (145.0) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 91 % and amounted to SEK 10.3 (5.4) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 13 % to SEK 169.9 (150.4) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January - July 2024 increased by 19 % to SEK 1131.2 (952.0) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK 24-Jul 23-Jul Change YTD 2024 YTD 2023 Change The Nordics 23.4 23.5 0 % 165.0 168.3 -2 % Central Europe 44.0 41.4 6 % 299.8 232.6 29 % East Europe 29.4 35.2 -16 % 221.0 222.2 -1 % South & West Europe 33.3 23.3 43 % 193.6 134.8 44 % The Baltics 8.1 9.2 -12 % 55.6 51.9 7 % North America 16.9 7.3 132 % 98.2 46.4 112 % Asia-Pacific 2.8 4.1 -32 % 28.2 34.1 -17 % Africa 1.4 1.0 40 % 8.3 8.1 2 % Zinzino 159.3 145.0 10 % 1069.7 898.4 19 % Faun Pharma 10.3 5.4 91 % 61.5 53.6 15 % Zinzino Group 169.6 150.4 13 % 1131.2 952.0 19 %

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey

-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico

-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand

-Africa: South Africa

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino

Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

