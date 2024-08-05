ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT JULY 2024

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 13 %, compared with the previous year.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in July for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 10 % and amounted to SEK 159.3 (145.0) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 91 % and amounted to SEK 10.3 (5.4) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 13 % to SEK 169.9 (150.4) million compared with the previous year.
Accumulated revenue for January - July 2024 increased by 19 % to SEK 1131.2 (952.0) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
Regions,MSEK
24-Jul
23-Jul
Change
YTD 2024
YTD 2023
Change
The Nordics
23.4
23.5
0 %
165.0
168.3
-2 %
Central Europe
44.0
41.4
6 %
299.8
232.6
29 %
East Europe
29.4
35.2
-16 %
221.0
222.2
-1 %
South & West Europe
33.3
23.3
43 %
193.6
134.8
44 %
The Baltics
8.1
9.2
-12 %
55.6
51.9
7 %
North America
16.9
7.3
132 %
98.2
46.4
112 %
Asia-Pacific
2.8
4.1
-32 %
28.2
34.1
-17 %
Africa
1.4
1.0
40 %
8.3
8.1
2 %
Zinzino
159.3
145.0
10 %
1069.7
898.4
19 %
Faun Pharma
10.3
5.4
91 %
61.5
53.6
15 %
Zinzino Group
169.6
150.4
13 %
1131.2
952.0
19 %
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa
For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700
Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com
Certified Adviser: Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)
