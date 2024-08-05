Tubulis announced today that Fierce Biotech has named the company as one of 2024's "Fierce 15" biotechnology companies. The annual special report features the most innovative and promising biotechnology companies in the industry.

"Being selected for this prestigious industry award is an important recognition of our leadership position in the ADC space as well as the potential of our unique approach to ADC development. It also is a great reward for all the hard work our team has been putting into driving innovation and realizing our mission of improving the outcomes for cancer patients. I specifically would like to thank every team member and our Board for their contributions," said Dominik Schumacher, CEO at Tubulis. "2024 is a pivotal year for us and we are committed to further building on this momentum to push the boundaries of ADCs and unlock their full therapeutic potential."

Tubulis was established with the goal of maximizing the overall performance of ADCs by addressing the main bottlenecks in the field through innovation in all aspects of ADC development. The company has created a unique suite of technologies that combine a diverse range of targeting molecules, innovative payloads, and proprietary conjugation technologies to deliver revolutionary ADCs with superior biophysical properties and durable anti-tumor effects. Based on differentiated preclinical results recently presented at AACR and backed by an upsized €128 million Series B2 financing in March, the company is now translating the durable efficacy of its lead candidates, TUB-030 and TUB-040, into the clinic. In June, the first patient was dosed with TUB-040 in a Phase I/IIa study (NAPISTAR 1-01, NCT06303505) to investigate its safety, pharmacokinetics and efficacy in patients with platinum-resistant high-grade ovarian cancer (PROC) and relapsed/refractory adenocarcinoma non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), who have exhausted other available treatment options. Shortly afterwards, the candidate was granted Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for the treatment of patients with PROC.

"For the past 22 years, we have evaluated hundreds of companies for inclusion in the 'Fierce 15' special report. Our selection process considers various factors, including technological robustness, strategic partnerships, venture support and market positioning," said Ayla Ellison, Editor-in-Chief, Fierce Life Sciences and Healthcare. "This report highlights innovation and creativity amid intense competition."

About Tubulis

Tubulis' suite of proprietary platform technologies generates uniquely matched antibody-drug conjugates with superior biophysical properties for treating solid tumors. By demonstrating durable on-tumor delivery of the payload and long-lasting anti-tumor activity, we have reached the clinic with our first program, TUB-040, in ovarian and non-small cell lung cancer. The second candidate from our growing pipeline, TUB-030, is set to follow in the near-term. We will solidify our leadership position by continuing to innovate on all aspects of ADC design to expand their therapeutic potential for our pipeline, our partners and for patients. Visit www.tubulis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Fierce Biotech

Fierce Biotech is the biotech industry's daily monitor, providing the latest news, articles, and resources related to clinical trials, drug discovery, FDA approval, FDA regulation, patent news, pharma news, biotech company news and more. More than 300,000 top biotech professionals rely on Fierce Biotech for an insider briefing on the day's top stories.

