UK's IT consultancy NorthLink Digital acquired by Intellias

Intellias to strengthen its financial services offering and UK capabilities

LONDON, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellias has announced the acquisition of NorthLink Digital, a UK-based IT consultancy specializing in financial services and insurance (FS&I). The latest in a series of strategic acquisitions, this deal will enable the global software engineering company to expand its offering in FS&I in EMEA and beyond.

Founded in 2016, NorthLink Digital focuses on IT consulting, full stack development and digital design. The company has deep expertise in financial services and insurance, with a client roster that includes FinTech companies, hedge funds, and international banks. In addition to FS&I, NorthLink also serves customers in eCommerce, transportation and logistics industries from its London and Tees Valley offices.

"Banks around the globe are under significant pressure to continuously improve the customer experience while relying on technology that is compliant with regulatory requirements. NorthLink Digital brings their expertise in digital transformation, web and mobile development, and visual and UX design that is relevant for all of our financial services clients, in Europe, North America, and Middle East, as well as expertise in technological MiFID II compliance particularly important to our European clients."

- Vitaly Sedler, co-founder and CEO of Intellias

Intellias will support NorthLink Digital's offerings and expand the company's reach, while NorthLink will leverage Intellias's global network and both companies will collaborate for the benefit of clients in the FS&I sector. The acquired company will be incorporated into Intellias's structure with Graham Orrell becoming VP of Financial Services & Insurance Business, UK. Graham, who has 25 years of financial services technology experience, brings strong relationships having held senior roles at Barclays, Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse, as well as consulting roles at UBS and HSBC.

"The digital transformation of the financial services industry is a large-scale, intricate process that demands extensive domain knowledge, a scalable workforce, and robust technological expertise. By joining Intellias, we are now able to provide our clients with not only the experience necessary to comprehend and address their challenges but also a vast global execution capability, encompassing both engineering capacity and regional expertise"

- Graham Orrell, CEO and founder of NorthLink Digital

An active player in the FS&I market, Intellias has been representing companies in the industry for more than 20 years, with a focus on banking, payments, capital markets, insurance and lending. In addition to niche software development companies in the sector, its current clients include the Swissquote banking group, payments app NabyPay, Resolute Asset Management and the financing platform FinCompare, as well as 360T, an FX trading solutions marketplace, and CRX Markets, a marketplace for working capital financing.

"M&A strategy is one of the cornerstones of our long-term vision for corporate growth. It is designed to integrate specialized companies such as NorthLink Digital, ensuring we are positioned at the forefront of our focus industries and can offer competitive solutions on the market. This acquisition brings valuable local expertise that will help us better serve our clients in the UK and globally."

- Michael Puzrakov, Executive Chairman & co-founder of Intellias

This is the second acquisition Intellias undertook in 2024. In April, the company bought C2 Solutions, a US-based digital health and medical devices company. It is also the second acquisition in the UK: in September 2022, Intellias acquired Digitally Inspired, a UK-based provider of product engineering in retail and eCommerce.

About Intellias

Intellias is a global software engineering and digital consulting company and a trusted technology partner to top-tier organizations that helps them accelerate their pace of sustainable digitalization. We empower businesses operating in North America, Europe, Middle East, and Asia to embrace innovation at scale. For more than 20 years, Intellias has been building mission-critical projects and delivering measurable outcomes to ensure lasting change for our clients. We are contributing to the success of the world's leading brands that include HERE Technologies, Rand McNally, TomTom, HelloFresh, and Travis Perkins.

About NorthLink Digital

NorthLink Digital is a UK-based IT consultancy offering full-stack web and app development, digital design and cybersecurity consulting from its offices in London and Tees Valley. The company delivers software development solutions to the world's leading financial institutions and payment providers.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/uks-it-consultancy-northlink-digital-acquired-by-intellias-302214249.html