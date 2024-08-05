Anzeige
05.08.2024 13:02 Uhr
Dart Appraisal Celebrates Michael Dresden's 15th Anniversary, Honoring Leadership and Dedication

TROY, MI / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2024 / Dart Appraisal, a leading nationwide appraisal management company (AMC), proudly celebrates a significant milestone in its 31-year history, the 15th work anniversary of its President, Michael Dresden. This anniversary marks a decade and a half of unwavering dedication, transformative leadership, and remarkable achievements. Under Michael's leadership, Dart Appraisal has seen significant growth, multiple acquisitions, an expanded national footprint, and the setting of new industry standards for customer service and operational efficiency.

Michael Dresden

"Celebrating Michael's 15th anniversary is a testament to his exceptional vision and relentless pursuit of excellence," said Darton Case, CEO of Dart Appraisal. "Through his leadership, we've navigated industry challenges, embraced technological advancements, and remained consistent in delivering top-tier appraisal services to our clients. I am incredibly grateful for his contributions and look forward to the future and continued success together."

Throughout his tenure, Michael has championed numerous initiatives aimed at enhancing the company's service offerings and operational capabilities. As Dart Appraisal commemorates this significant anniversary, the company remains committed to upholding its principles of integrity, innovation, and customer focus that have been at the heart of Michael's leadership.

Dart Appraisal is a nationwide appraisal management company dedicated to providing high-quality, compliant, and efficient appraisal services. With a robust network of certified appraisers and a commitment to technological innovation, Dart Appraisal delivers accurate and timely valuation solutions that meet the diverse needs of lenders, brokers, and real estate professionals.

For more information about Dart Appraisal and its industry-leading services, please visit http://www.dartappraisal.com.

Contact Information

Lon Bollenbacher
VP, Marketing
lbollenbacher@dartappraisal.com

SOURCE: Dart Appraisal

