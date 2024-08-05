ISACA's flagship European event returns to Dublin between 23-25th October 2024

ISACA, a global professional association that connects IT governance, infosecurity and cybersecurity professionals and helps them transform their careers and their organisations, is returning to the Dublin Convention Center for their 2024 Europe Conference, 23-25 October 2024.

More than 40 sessions will connect the global ISACA community and other industry experts to discuss the newest trends, challenges, and innovations in technology, including digital trust, audit, governance, privacy, security and artificial intelligence (AI). Attendees can earn up to 26 continuing professional education (CPE) credits during the conference and pre-conference workshops to enhance their skills and knowledge.

An opening keynote presentation will be delivered by AI expert and business strategist Elin Hauge, sharing insights on how AI impacts businesses in her session "Trustworthy AI, an oxymoron?". The closing keynote will be delivered by Amy Brann, founder of Synaptic Potential, who will discuss the value of applying neuroscience principles when creating strong teams in her session "The Neuroscience Behind Creating Productive People in Successful Organisations".

Other Notable Speakers and Sessions

Alongside the keynote speakers, the ISACA Europe Conference features a dynamic speaker lineup of industry experts sharing the latest on tech challenges and opportunities, including:

Azad Mammadov, IT Audit Manager at Falk IT Audit Consulting Presenting "Cyberwarfare: A Threat to Security, Trust, and Global Stability."

Ahmed Abdella, Cloud Director at OneTrust Presenting "Building a Strong Security Posture: Managing Compliance, Risk, and Business Engagement."

Meghan Maneval, Director of Technical Product Management at RiskOptics" Presenting Digital Trust in an AI World: Strategies for Continuous Monitoring and Robust AI Governance."

Punit Bhatia, AI Privacy Strategist at FIT4Privacy.ai and Ulrika Dellrud, Chief Privacy and Data Ethics Officer at Smarter Contracts Presenting "The Role of the Privacy Function in AI Governance." Ulrika Dellrud, Chief Privacy and Data Ethics Officer at Smarter Contracts and Dr Valerie Lyons, Executive Director at BH Consulting and author of 'The Privacy Leader Compass' Panel session on "Leading in the Automated Future."



Erik Prusch, ISACA's CEO, said: "ISACA 2024 Europe Conference is designed to equip professionals with the information and resources they need to thrive in the constantly changing world of digital trust and cybersecurity."

"With a range of industry leaders convening to share the latest knowledge and best practices, attendees will gain invaluable insights and practical strategies to enhance their professional capabilities."

Additionally, the conference will offer exclusive networking opportunities, including a reception on the first day, providing attendees with a great way to connect with peers and industry leaders.

Attendees can also learn about ISACA's SheLeadsTech program and the ISACA Foundation and discuss ways to achieve a more equitable digital world.

Registration is now open, with special pricing for ISACA members. For more information and to register, visit the ISACA 2024 Europe Conference website: https://www.isaca.org/training-and-events/conferences/isaca-europe-conference.

About ISACA

For more than 50 years, ISACA® (www.isaca.org) has equipped individuals and enterprises with the knowledge, credentials, education, training and community to progress their careers, transform their organizations, and build a more trusted and ethical digital world. A global professional association and learning organization, ISACA leverages the expertise of its 180,000 members who work in digital trust fields such as information security, governance, assurance, risk, privacy and quality in 188 countries, including 225 chapters worldwide. Through the ISACA Foundation, ISACA supports IT education and career pathways for underresourced and underrepresented populations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240805432682/en/

Contacts:

Esther Almendros: ealmendros@isaca.org, +34 692 669 772

Ellie Rust: ellie.rust@firstlightgroup.io, 07860650103