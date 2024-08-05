Rekor Systems, Inc.: Rekor Systems Pioneers $1.5M Roadway Intelligence Program for Maryland Highways

Rekor Discover to Power Corridor Management and Sustainable Mobility Across Maryland's I-495, I-95, and I-695 Roadways

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2024 / Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR), a leader in developing and implementing state-of-the-art roadway intelligence technology, today announced the launch of its Strategic Corridor Monitoring project, funded by an initial stage one $1,497,000 federal and state grant.

This groundbreaking initiative will deploy Rekor's state-of-the-art AI-powered sensors along vital transportation corridors from Washington, D.C. to Baltimore. The project aims to deliver unique, real-time traffic insights, revolutionizing how the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT) plans, maintains, and prepares its roadways for the future. MDOT will be Rekor's primary customer for this transformative project.

The Strategic Corridor Monitoring project harnesses Rekor's cutting-edge Discover platform, integrated with advanced, non-intrusive Edge AI devices. This system will be deployed at 50 strategic locations along the highway, from the I-495/I-95 interchange northeast of Washington, DC, through Baltimore, to the I-95/I-695 interchange northeast of Baltimore. Key outcomes of the project include:

Real-time and historical data on vehicle classification, volumes, speeds, emissions, air quality, weights, and more

Special focus on electric vehicle (EV) usage patterns

Automated, AI-driven traffic analysis

Enhanced road safety and efficiency

Promotion of sustainable transportation

Rekor's state-of-the-art Discover platform will be central to this initiative, providing MDOT with unprecedented insights into traffic patterns and vehicle behavior. This data will empower transportation officials to make better informed decisions regarding infrastructure improvements, EV charging station placement, and strategies to enhance air quality.

"This award is incredibly significant for Rekor, as it underscores our dedication to using cutting-edge technology to enhance roadway intelligence and support environmental sustainability," said David Desharnais, President and CEO of Rekor Systems. "We are thrilled to collaborate with MDOT and the Maryland State Highway Administration on this groundbreaking project, showcasing the transformative potential of digital infrastructure and data-driven insights in revolutionizing transportation networks."

The Strategic Corridor Monitoring project represents a major step forward in roadway intelligence technology. By providing a comprehensive, view of highway usage that includes both real-time and historic data, it will enable MDOT to:

Optimize traffic flow and reduce congestion

Identify ideal locations for EV charging infrastructure

Develop targeted strategies to promote sustainable, resilient and climate focused transportation

Improve road safety through data-driven decision making

Enhance overall transportation planning and management

This project aligns with Rekor's mission to make roadways smarter, safer, greener, and more efficient through roadway intelligence. As cities and states across the country grapple with aging infrastructure and increasing traffic demands, Rekor's innovative approach offers a blueprint for the future of urban mobility and transportation management.

By leveraging AI and advanced sensors, Rekor is not just aggregating critical data - it's transforming raw data into actionable information and knowledge that can reshape our roads and cities. This Maryland project serves as a powerful demonstration of how digital infrastructure and roadway intelligence can address real-world challenges in transportation and environmental sustainability.

