Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Result of General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 05

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

Headline: General Meeting Results

The Board of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc(the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the General Meeting held on 5 August 2024.

The Resolution, split into two parts, was decided by poll and was passed. The poll results are shown below:

Special Resolution

Resolution 1 Votes For

(including votes at the discretion of the Chairman) % Votes Against % Votes Withheld Part 1 14,524,560 99.31% 100,220 0.69% 12,699 Part 2 14,513,279 99.34% 96,327 0.66% 27,873

Total Voting Rights applicable to the above resolution were 33,826,929.

The full text of the resolution passed is as follows:

Special Resolution

THAT:

Part 1

notwithstanding any provisions of the Articles of Association of the Company, the board of directors be and is hereby authorised to declare and pay an interim dividend per ordinary share equal to 97.5 per cent of the Net Asset Value per Share (as such term is defined in the circular to shareholders dated 19 July 2024, of which notice of this General Meeting forms part (the "Circular")) to those holders of ordinary shares in the Company who are on the Register of Members of the Company as at the Special Dividend Record Date (as defined in the Circular) and who have validly elected to receive such dividend in accordance with and subject to the satisfaction of the terms and conditions of the Special Dividend Offer (as defined in the Circular) set out in the Circular; and

Part 2

conditional upon the approval of the Court of England and Wales, the ordinary shares in the Company in respect of which valid elections are received for the Special Dividend (as defined in the Circular) from the holders of such ordinary shares be cancelled for no consideration.

NSM

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2 a copy of the resolution that was passed at the general meeting, will shortly be available for inspection via the National Storage Mechanism:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The Company will now proceed with the return of capital by way of the elective Special Dividend, subject to the Court confirming the proposed Reduction of Capital, and will make further announcements in due course.

Capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meaning given to them in the Circular.

For further information, please contact:

Naomi Rogers

For and on behalf of Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Secretary to Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

Email: investmenttrusts@invesco.com

+44 (0)20 7543 3591

Will Ellis / John Armstrong-Denby

Invesco Asset Management

+44 (0)20 7543 3500

William Simmonds / Rupert Budge

J.P. Morgan Cazenove

+44 (0)20 3493 8000

5 August 2024