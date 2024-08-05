EQS-News: EBD Group / Key word(s): Conference

BIO-Europe® Celebrates 30th Anniversary with Landmark Event in Stockholm



05.08.2024 / 14:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





BIO-Europe® Celebrates 30th Anniversary with Landmark Event in Stockholm Munich, Germany - August 5, 2024 - Join the 30th anniversary edition of BIO-Europe®, the premier biopharma partnering event that has grown with the industry, continually innovating and remaining the hub for impactful conversations and connections. Following a record-breaking 2023, the 2024 event promises even greater opportunities for connection and partnering. The 30th annual BIO-Europe will be held from November 4-6, 2024, in Stockholm, Sweden. This year's event is set to convene over 5,500 life science professionals from more than 2,800 companies across 60+ countries. Attendees will participate in an impressive 29,000 one-to-one meetings over the three-day event. For three decades, BIO-Europe has solidified its position as Europe's flagship partnering event. Its unparalleled international reach attracts participants from every sector of the biotechnology value chain, providing a unique platform to identify, engage, and establish strategic relationships that grow companies and the life sciences industry. BIO-Europe serves the entire biopharma community, offering startup and innovator programs, insights on industry trends from key opinion leaders, and the gold standard of partnering systems. The event also provides numerous serendipitous networking opportunities, ensuring an exceptional return on investment for all attendees. EBD Group remains dedicated to offering a global forum for the biopharma community to unite. In support of this commitment, two days of digital partnering will follow the in-person event, ensuring broader accessibility and continued engagement. One-to-one meetings during the conference will be facilitated by the partneringONE platform, ensuring a seamless experience for delegates during both in-person and virtual partnering. The partneringONE platform is the blueprint for best-in-class partnering software, enabling delegates to create connections which turn into successful collaborations. New for this year is partneringONE plus. Fully integrated into the BIO-Europe experience, partneringONE plus is the only solution that allows licensing professionals to find, connect and manage their partnering on a single platform. Produced by EBD Group, the leading partnering firm for the global biotechnology industry, and supported by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), BIO-Europe 2024 is poised to deliver an unparalleled experience for all attendees. For more information and to register, visit BIO-Europe® 2024 . About EBD Group EBD Group's overriding mission is to help collaborations get started across the life science value chain. Our range of partnering conferences has grown to become the largest and most productive conference platform in the industry. Each one of our landmark events held in key life science markets around the world is powered by our state-of-the-art partnering software, partneringONE, that enables delegates to efficiently identify and engage with new opportunities via one-to-one meetings. Today our events (BIO-Europe, BIO-Europe Spring®, Biotech Showcase, ChinaBio® Partnering Forum, Asia Bio Partnering Forum and BioEquity Europe) annually attract more than 15,000 senior life science executives who engage in over 50,000 one-to-one partnering meetings. These vital one-to-one engagements are the wellspring of deals that drive innovation in our industry. EBD Group is an Informa company. For more information, please visit www.ebdgroup.com. Media Contacts:

MC Services AG

+49 89 2102280

contact@mc-services.eu Karina Marocco

EBD Group

kmarocco@ebdgroup.com



05.08.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

