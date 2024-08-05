Innovia Co-op Welcomes New Preferred Vendor Partner: Prime Virtual Staffing

Innovia Co-op boosts member benefits with innovative staffing solutions from Prime Staffing

MANCHESTER, NH / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2024 / Innovia Co-op is delighted to announce the addition of Prime Virtual Staffing as our new preferred vendor partner. Prime Virtual Staffing is a leader in the staffing industry, offering comprehensive staffing solutions that cater to a wide range of industries and professional needs.

Prime Virtual Staffing specializes in connecting businesses with highly skilled temporary, permanent, and contract employees. Their services ensure that companies can efficiently meet their workforce demands with qualified candidates, enhancing productivity and operational success. From administrative roles to specialized technical positions, Prime Virtual Staffing provides tailored staffing solutions to meet the unique needs of each client.

"Prime Virtual Staffing is an ideal staffing partner for Innovia members," said Nick Zuccala, Director at Innovia Co-op. "They are grounded in strong values with a dedication to providing their clients with the best employees and to providing their employees with the best opportunities to maximize their potential. Prime's extensive experience in Community Association Management is also a significant benefit."

With Prime Virtual Staffing now part of the Innovia Co-op family, our members have access to top-tier staffing solutions that will help them efficiently and effectively manage their workforce needs. We look forward to a fruitful partnership and the positive impact it will have on our community.

For more information about Prime Virtual Staffing and the services they provide, visit https://pvstaffing.com/ or contact Bernard Reese, bernie@pvstaffing.com, (916) 905-4751.

Innovia Co-op is dedicated to providing our members with access to quality services and products through trusted vendor partnerships. Our goal is to enhance the value and satisfaction of our member community.

