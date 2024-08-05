Pathcore Inc.: Pathcore Announces Partnership With Fortelinea to Accelerate Adoption of Digital Pathology and Streamline Digital Review of Slides

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2024 / Pathcore Inc., a leader in digital pathology software solutions, is excited to announce a partnership with Fortelinea Software Systems, an innovative provider of histology tracking software.



Pathcore and Fortelinea Partnership Announcement

Image of Pathcore and Fortelinea logo

Through this partnership, Pathcore and Fortelinea will respond to customer needs for an integrated solution that automatically exchanges detailed specimen processing information between Fortelinea's Prima for Pathology specimen management software and PathcoreFlow, the image management system (IMS) provided by Pathcore.

Why This Partnership Matters

This integration allows pathologists to access comprehensive specimen tracking and processing information within PathcoreFlow. By collecting and exposing sample data and quality information, which is not typically available in laboratory information systems (LIS), the most accurate diagnoses are possible using digital slides. This collaboration is designed to optimize workflows, essential for achieving faster reporting and precise diagnoses in high-volume scenarios such as routine clinical sign-outs and preclinical toxicological pathology studies.

Jacob Gofman, COO of Fortelinea, highlighted the benefits of the integration, stating, "By marrying sample data accumulated during the histology process with whole slide images, the integration between Prima and PathcoreFlow provides pathologists with valuable insight into the lab process while improving quality and throughput."

Dan Hosseinzadeh, CEO of Pathcore, emphasized the significance of this collaboration, adding, "The integration between Pathcore's PathcoreFlow image management system and Fortelinea's LIMS Prima represents a significant advancement in digital pathology for high volume pathology workflows."

About Pathcore

Pathcore® is dedicated to advancing digital pathology through innovative software solutions that empower organizations with the tools they need to implement digital transformations. For over two decades, our co-founders have led and developed widely used platforms, including PathcoreFlow, the Sedeen Viewer, and PathcoreScholar.

Our applications support a wide range of clients in more than 68 countries and 2,000 organizations, making data easily accessible and driving the adoption of digital pathology.

About Fortelinea

Established in 2014, Fortelinea is an innovative provider of specimen management systems (LIMS) for modem laboratories. Fortelinea's Prima for Pathology enables organizations to efficiently collect, manage, and analyze histological data, improving laboratory workflows and ensuring regulatory compliance. Fortelinea supports clients across various sectors, including clinical labs, research labs, and CROs, through innovative technology solutions designed to enhance laboratory operations and data integrity.

