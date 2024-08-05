Avinger, Inc.: Avinger Appoints Thomas P. Davis, MD, FACC as Chief Medical Officer

Avinger, Inc. (Nasdaq:AVGR), a commercial-stage medical device company marketing the first and only intravascular image-guided, catheter-based system for diagnosis and treatment of vascular disease, today announced the appointment of Thomas P. Davis, MD, FACC, as Chief Medical Officer for its peripheral business. As a highly experienced interventional cardiologist and key opinion leader (KOL) in the peripheral vascular space, Dr. Davis has operated at the forefront of medical device innovation and advancing patient care in a career spanning more than three decades. Dr. Davis has pioneered the use of several cutting-edge interventional technologies to treat vascular disease, including Avinger's proprietary image-guided CTO-crossing and atherectomy catheters.

As Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Davis will work closely with the executive team on clinical strategy and medical affairs initiatives to drive adoption of Avinger's image-guided therapies and foster collaboration with the broader medical community. In addition to his new role as Chief Medical Officer at Avinger, Dr. Davis is a practicing interventional cardiologist focused on peripheral artery disease and non-surgical limb salvage. He also serves as Director of Cardiovascular Research at St. John Hospital and Medical Center in Detroit, Michigan and previously had the leadership role of Director of the Cardiac Catheterization Lab and Director of Peripheral Interventions at the same institution. Dr. Davis has served on several scientific advisory boards for interventional device development and has participated as an investigator in multiple clinical trials for new endovascular technologies, including several Avinger studies. He has authored numerous publications and conducted groundbreaking research that has significantly influenced the treatment and outcomes of patients suffering from peripheral vascular disease, as well as serving as faculty at several national conferences.

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Davis to our leadership team. As one of the preeminent leaders in the peripheral interventional space, and an expert operator of Avinger's image-guided technologies in hundreds of procedures, Dr. Davis will provide unparalleled clinical expertise and strategic insights to this role," commented Jeff Soinski, president and CEO of Avinger. "We expect that he will make significant contributions to our ongoing product development and launch activities, advance the awareness of our best-in-class data for in-stent restenosis and below-the-knee treatment, and significantly contribute to the adoption of image-guided technology within the interventional community."

Dr. Davis added, "I am thrilled to take on this role, and look forward to driving awareness amongst my fellow interventionists about the multitude of benefits this technology offers both physicians and their patients. As a long-time user of Avinger technology, I have witnessed firsthand the outstanding and reproducible clinical outcomes that real-time image-guidance provides, both in terms of safety and long-term efficacy. With the most advanced products for treating vascular disease in the clinic, and excellent clinical data to support their use for many types of peripheral interventions, Avinger's OCT-guided portfolio offers a new standard of care."

Avinger's proprietary technology incorporates an onboard image-guidance system to allow physicians to see inside the artery during an atherectomy or CTO-crossing procedure by using an imaging modality called optical coherence tomography, or OCT. During the procedure, high-resolution intravascular OCT images are displayed on Avinger's Lightbox console in real-time to guide therapy. Physicians performing therapeutic procedures with other devices must rely solely on X-ray images and tactile feedback to guide their interventions while treating complicated arterial disease. With Avinger's unique approach, physicians can more accurately navigate their devices and treat PAD lesions to deliver safe and effective outcomes, without exposing healthcare workers and patients to the negative effects of ionizing radiation.

About Avinger, Inc.

Avinger is a commercial-stage medical device company that designs and develops the first image-guided, catheter-based system for the diagnosis and treatment of patients with vascular disease in the peripheral and coronary arteries. Avinger is dedicated to radically changing the way vascular disease is treated through its Lumivascular platform, which currently consists of the Lightbox series of imaging consoles, the Ocelot and Tigereye® family of chronic total occlusion (CTO) catheters, and the Pantheris® family of atherectomy devices for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), estimated to affect more than 200 million people worldwide. Avinger is developing its first product application for the treatment of coronary artery disease (CAD), an image-guided system for CTO-crossing in the coronary arteries, which provides the opportunity to redefine a large and underserved market. Avinger is based in Redwood City, California. For more information, please visit www.avinger.com.

