Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2024) - Clark Capital Management Group, an independent asset manager founded in 1986, has once again been honored as one of the 2024 Best Places to Work by the Philadelphia Business Journal in the large-size firm category. This award marks the sixth consecutive year that Clark Capital has received this recognition, underscoring its ongoing commitment to fostering a supportive and inclusive workplace environment dedicated to delivering asset management excellence to advisors and investors.

Over the past year, the firm embarked on a complete renovation of its Philadelphia headquarters, which included expanding to the 54th floor of One Liberty Place. At the forefront of the new design is Clark Capital's culture of care, which includes a variety of collaboration spaces, a state-of-the-art café, and employee wellness rooms. The firm also continues to promote a hybrid work model to support work-life balance.

"We've always believed that our greatest asset is our people," said Chief Executive Officer Brendan Clark. "Our team's dedication and commitment enable us to deliver exceptional service to our advisors and clients. With our recent renovations, we've created a world-class environment where every team member can thrive personally and professionally."

The firm has also continued to enhance its employee benefits, solidifying its reputation as an employer of choice. Notably, the firm has maintained healthcare contributions at existing levels, absorbing rising deductibles amidst increasing healthcare costs.

"We understand the importance of supporting our employees' holistic well-being," said Colene Clark Bittone, EVP of Corporate Culture. "That's why we've invested in our benefits program and new initiatives like our wellness rooms, providing spaces for meditation and mental rejuvenation."

In addition to its robust benefits package, Clark Capital distinguishes itself through its employee shareholder program, which provides ownership opportunities to all employees, fostering alignment and empowering contributions to the firm's success.

"We're thrilled to be recognized once again by the Philadelphia Business Journal for our continued dedication to our employees," added Colene. "Our culture of care continues to be at the center of our mission to partner with elite financial advisors and deliver investment success."

From left to right: Marilyn Sieger, Stefani Romeo, Bronwen Klem, and Colene Clark Bittone attended The Philadelphia Business Journal's Best Places to Work Awards Ceremony on July 25, 2024.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10726/218394_98e479b534148b78_001full.jpg

Clark Capital Named a 2024 Best Place to Work for the Sixth Year

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10726/218394_98e479b534148b78_002full.jpg

About Clark Capital Management Group

Clark Capital Management Group is an independent asset management firm providing institutional investment strategies for individual investors, corporations, foundations, and retirement plans. The firm was founded in 1986 by Harry Clark, Executive Chairman, and has been entrusted with over $37.3 billion* in assets.

Our investment philosophy is driven by a single-minded focus: to add value for our collective clients. This focus enables us to seek risk-adjusted returns over full market cycles through a disciplined process focused on three principles: meaningful diversification, opportunistic asset allocation, and personalized risk management. It compels us to maintain a long-term perspective and provide innovative investment management strategies that enable advisors to help clients achieve their goals and objectives.

For more information, visit ccmg.com and follow @ClarkCapital on Twitter.

*as of June 30, 2024; includes assets under management and sub-advised assets.

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about Clark Capital's investment advisory services can be found in its Form ADV Part 2, which is available upon request. The Best Places to Work survey measures key areas that make up an organization's culture. These range from compensation and benefits to trust in senior leadership. The survey also measures the level of engagement exhibited by employees, known as employee engagement. Each question on the Best Places to Work survey is associated with a response option; each response option is associated with a numerical value. The survey uses these numerical values to profile employees and calculate an overall score, which is used to determine each organization's rank.

The opinions expressed are those of Clark Capital. The opinions referenced are as of the date of publication and are subject to change due to changes in the market or economic conditions and may not necessarily come to pass. Forward looking statements cannot be guaranteed.

