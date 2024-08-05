Genius Sports extends exclusive partnership to collect, license, and distribute official live betting data for Football DataCo, the data rights holder of UK football.

From the start of season 25/26 Football DataCo also grants Genius Sports exclusive distribution rights for official Player Market Data to power new suite of betting products.

Genius Sports continues to be the Premier League, English Football League, and Scottish Professional Football League's sole official live data distributor to global sportsbooks for the seasons commencing 2025-26 through 2028-29.

Genius Sports Limited ("Genius Sports") (NYSE:GENI), the official data, technology, and commercial partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting, and media, announces today the extension of its exclusive official data partnership with Football DataCo ("DataCo") through 2029.

Since 2019, Genius Sports has been DataCo's exclusive supplier of official low latency data from in-stadia to the sports betting industry, capturing, and distributing live data for over 4,000 games per season to hundreds of licensed sportsbooks across the globe in under a second. With the extension, Genius Sports will continue to deliver the industry's fastest, most accurate, and most reliable data feed to power in-play betting products and innovations from some of the most valuable betting content in the world.

As part of the agreement, from season 2025/26 Genius Sports will also exclusively provide sportsbooks worldwide with Official Player Market Data, powering a wide range of pre-game and in-play betting opportunities such as number of shots on target, assists, pass completions and more that are indispensable to offering high margin bet builder products.

Over the same period, Genius Sports has also expanded its technology partnership with the Premier League and English Football League ("EFL") to power several cutting-edge technology initiatives across the UK football ecosystem. Genius Sports is the Official Tracking Data partner to DataCo, with its computer vision and AI-powered technology providing all 44 Premier League and EFL Championship teams with comprehensive insights and analysis, harnessing data-driven intelligence to enhance performance levels.

In partnership with Premier League Productions, Genius Sports also powers Data Zone; a data-driven, immersive broadcast experience shown to millions of fans worldwide with insights including player IDs, pitch maps, shot velocities, player speeds, and more. Genius Sports also recently built and launched Fantasy EFL for the 2024/25 season, the league's first-ever 72-club fantasy football game to involve all clubs across the three EFL divisions.

Mark Locke, CEO of Genius Sports, said: "Over the last five years, our official data and technology partnership with Football DataCo has been transformational to the growth of Genius Sports. This renewal underpins our continued business expansion and fuels the trajectory of our medium-term financial outlook. Going forward, we expect the partnership to act as a flywheel to drive further innovation and value for our sportsbook partners".

Adrian Ford, General Manager of Football DataCo, said: "Genius Sports has been an exceptional partner to UK football over the past five years, delivering innovative real-time betting experiences for sportsbooks and high-quality player tracking data and solutions for teams. We look forward to continuing to expand the relationship with a new rights term from the start of the 2025/26 season and maintaining the highest quality of data to connect millions of fans globally with our competitions".

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology, and broadcast partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting, and media. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, creating highly immersive products that enrich fan experiences for the entire sports industry.

We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports organizations, including many of the world's largest leagues and federations, such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA, and Liga MX.

Genius Sports is uniquely positioned through cutting-edge technology, scale, and global reach to support our partners. Our innovative use of big data, computer vision, machine learning, and augmented reality connects the entire sports ecosystem from the rights holder all the way through to the fan.

About Football DataCo

Football DataCo was formed in 2001 by the professional football leagues in England and Scotland to protect, market, and commercialise their official match related data.

Working with the Premier League, EFL, SPFL, and a series of partners, Football DataCo oversees the collection, management, and distribution of the League's official event and performance data worldwide.

Football DataCo also protects the copyright of Premier League and EFL still-action images, and runs the online media accreditation tool for journalists and photographers to apply to attend their matches.

