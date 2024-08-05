Gladstone Investment Corporation Expands its Investment in Nocturne Luxury Villas via an Acquisition of Grand Cayman Villas and Condos

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) ("Gladstone Investment") announced today that it has increased its investment of debt support of its equity position in Nocturne Luxury Villas ("Nocturne"), an existing portfolio company, through its acquisition of Grand Cayman Villas and Condos ("GCVC"), a leading villa rental management company operating in Grand Cayman. Gladstone Investment invested $18.5 million of secured first lien debt to complete the transaction.

Founded in 2006 by Cayman property owner Jim Leavitt, GCVC manages and markets for rent more than 180 exclusive properties and condos in Grand Cayman. GCVC's villas and condos stretch from 7 Mile Beach to Rum Point, including the resort community of Cayman Kai. GCVC homes range from 11-bedroom private luxury villas to intimate one-bedroom condos and cottages, all professionally designed and serviced and offering guests a full range of amenities.

"We are thrilled to welcome Grand Cayman Villas and Condos to our portfolio of luxury villas and residences. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in our mission to diversify Nocturne's destination experiences. The premier locations in Grand Cayman enhance and elevate our offerings for discerning travelers, particularly in the sought-after stretch of prime coastline along 7 Mile Beach," said Scott Wiseman, CEO of Nocturne Luxury Villas.

"We are pleased to provide continuing support for the seventh acquisition of the Nocturne Luxury Villas platform," said Erika Highland, Senior Managing Director of Gladstone Investment. "This investment in GCVC complements Nocturne Luxury Villas' portfolio of iconic brands, including Exceptional Stays, WIMCO St. Barth Properties, CaboVillas.com, Exclusive 30A, and Paradise Retreats, bringing the aggregate of our total debt and equity investments at cost in Nocturne to $88.2 million."

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make secured debt and equity investments in lower middle market private businesses in the United States in connection with acquisitions, changes in control and recapitalizations. Additional information can be found at www.gladstoneinvestment.com.

For Investor Relations inquiries related to any of the monthly distribution-paying Gladstone family of funds, please visit www.gladstone.com.

Forward-looking Statements:

The statements in this press release regarding the longer-term prospects of Gladstone Investment and Nocturne and its management team, and the ability of Gladstone Investment and Nocturne to be successful in the future are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements inherently involve certain risks and uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Although these statements are based on Gladstone Investment's current beliefs that are believed to be reasonable as of the date of this press release, a number of factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, including those factors described from time to time in Gladstone Investment's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Gladstone Investment undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

