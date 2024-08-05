Clariti Solutions to Expand Services After Realignment With FENEX Healthcare Consulting

ROGERS, AR and SPRINGFIELD, MO / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2024 / Clariti Solutions, a leader in organizational change management, has announced it is expanding its available services for businesses in the healthcare field and beyond following a realignment with sister company FENEX Healthcare Consulting.

Clariti Solutions now will offer additional services previously available through FENEX Healthcare Consulting, including Electronic Health Records (EHR), IT consulting, and business advisory services.

With this realignment in place, Clariti Solutions will continue to redefine the path to organizational change by offering its services to businesses outside of the healthcare industry.

"While FENEX and Clariti had important missions individually, now as a combined entity, Clariti Solutions offers a unique set of solutions and services that provides unmatched value to any organization struggling with change, anywhere in the world," said Kyle Tilley, President and CEO of FENEX and Clariti Solutions.

FENEX Healthcare Consulting, one of the leading adaptive healthcare consultancies in the industry, offers decades of experience in healthcare IT EHR (Epic, Oracle Health/Cerner, MEDITECH), workforce management (WFM), ERP, cyber security, and resource management outsourcing (RMO).

Clariti Solutions, a modern cloud-based platform and services solution, was launched in August 2023 to help healthcare organizations successfully handle the ever-changing technological landscape.

Through iNSPIRE, its industry-leading agile, cloud-based solution platform, Clariti Solutions seamlessly combines human-centered approaches with cutting-edge technology to drive unparalleled change adoption while preserving your company's time, energy, and resources.

With FENEX and Clariti now realigning under the Clariti Solutions brand, we can offer a unique blend of solutions and services available to all industries worldwide.

Every organization goes through change, and Clariti Solutions is here to help guide your way.

About Clariti Solutions

Welcome to Clariti Solutions, where we're redefining the path of organizational change. We're proud to offer solutions catering to your unique needs, ensuring a tailored approach to success at every step. Our mission is to empower organizations like yours to navigate change confidently and efficiently so you and your team can thrive. Backed by over a decade of expertise in learning development and organizational change management, our dedicated team shares a passion for purposefully and compassionately addressing the hurdles organizations face.

About FENEX Healthcare Consulting

At FENEX Healthcare Consulting, we help healthcare organizations maximize their technologies so they can improve patient care. With decades of healthcare and EHR IT consulting experience, we are a trusted, reliable, and dedicated partner providing intelligent solutions that work for your organization where it matters most. Many of our consultants come from a healthcare background, understanding our clients' issues firsthand - using that insight and experience to deliver exceptional service that never loses sight of what matters most.

