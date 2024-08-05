Chelsea Mori: Osa Commerce Welcomes Top Supply Chain Industry Veteran as Executive Board Advisor

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2024 / Osa Commerce, the leader in real-time supply chain orchestration and visibility, today announced that Paul Boothe, former President of Last Mile and Managed Transportation at RXO/XPO Logistics and former Ryder System, Inc. Senior Director of Global Transportation Procurement, has joined the company as executive advisor. His notable supply chain and logistics industry expertise focused on third-party logistics (3PL) and fourth-party logistics (4PL) business operations and technology will help guide Osa Commerce through its next phases of global growth, product expansion, and strategic development.

"We are thrilled to welcome Paul as an advisor during a pivotal time when visibility and customer experience are top priorities for supply chain executives," said Padhu Raman, founder and chief executive officer of Osa Commerce. "His extensive experience in 3PL and 4PL business processes and helping brands and retailers achieve e-commerce efficiencies will be an invaluable asset to Osa as we scale our business, delivering unparalleled orchestration solutions and the most accurate real-time data to our customers across their ecosystem."

Boothe is a globally recognized leader with more than 20 years of industry experience in operations and logistics leadership roles with top companies including Ryder, RXO and Pepsico. With a focus on operational excellence and continuous improvement, Boothe will work alongside Osa leadership to maximize value to customers as the company continues to expand into new global markets.

"Data has long been a significant challenge in the supply chain, and integrating diverse data sources into a unified decision-making entity offers tremendous value to logistics executives. As supply chain issues become a common topic of discussion, many businesses are still struggling to harness the full competitive advantage that visibility technology can provide," said Paul Boothe. "I'm honored to join Osa Commerce, as their collaborative visibility solutions are genuinely transforming business operations and enhancing the customer experience across the entire industry."

To learn more about the collaborative visibility platform revolutionizing the supply chain space and establishing Osa Commerce as the industry leader in end-to-end supply chain orchestration and execution, visit osacommerce.com.

About Osa Commerce

Osa Commerce addresses a significant industry gap by providing network e-commerce orchestration, collaborative visibility, and connectivity across enterprises. We are on a mission to tackle the data chaos in the supply chain. We specialize in connecting, unifying, and automating commerce operations for retailers, logistics providers and their customers. With our advanced AI-powered Collaborative Visibility Platform and intelligent decision-making capabilities, we power supply chains to sell wherever their customers are so they can focus on scalable growth-and be one step ahead.

