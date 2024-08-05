Gore Range Capital Partners with Sirnaomics to Create Sagesse Bio to Advance RNAi Therapeutics for Focal Fat Reduction and Aesthetic Body Contouring

Strategic partnership to advance innovative RNAi therapeutics for focal fat reduction and aesthetic body contouring

Sagesse Bio combines Gore Range Capital's skin health expertise and Sirnaomics' advanced RNAi technology to develop novel therapeutic solutions for targeted fat reduction in dermatology and aesthetic medicine, guided by a distinguished team of industry leaders and world-renowned clinical experts

Gore Range Capital LLC (Gore Range Capital), a leading healthcare investment firm, today announced a strategic partnership with Sirnaomics Ltd. (Sirnaomics) to create a new venture, Sagesse Bio, Inc., (Sagesse Bio) aimed at advancing Sirnaomics' innovative RNAi therapeutic products for focal fat reduction and aesthetic body contouring.

The global market for medical aesthetics, valued at approximately $20 billion based on manufacturer sales, has been growing at an annual rate of 8% since 2019. This robust expansion is projected to continue at a rate of 6%, reaching $27 billion by 2028. The medical aesthetics industry is poised for sustained growth, driven by strong consumer demand, technological innovation, and ongoing investment activity. In addition to aesthetic medicine indications, there are several unmet needs in focal fat reduction in medical dermatology.

Sagesse Bio will combine Gore Range Capital's expertise in the skin health industry with Sirnaomics' cutting-edge RNAi technology to accelerate the clinical development of novel solutions to destroy or remodel undesirable pockets of fat. The company will advance Sirnaomics' lead compound, which is IND-enabled and currently in Phase II clinical trials for other indications. Sagesse Bio will promptly begin clinical evaluation of its product candidate, SGY-101, with comprehensive scientific and technical support from Sirnaomics. Initial indications of interest include body contouring and fat reduction. The strategic goal of Sagesse Bio is to become the leading provider of therapeutic solutions for targeted fat reduction in both medical dermatology and aesthetic medicine.

"We are thrilled to support the foundation and growth of Sagesse Bio as it develops novel clinical stage RNAi technologies for skin health," said Ethan Rigel, Managing Partner at Gore Range Capital. "These assets have the potential to become breakthrough therapies and innovative skin health solutions that will fundamentally improve patient lives."

The company's management team consists of accomplished senior executives from the skin health industry, world-renowned clinicians in dermatology and aesthetic medicine, and leading experts in RNAi medicine. The Chairman of the board, Frederick Beddingfield MD, PhD, is an internationally renowned dermatologist and expert in biopharma and the aesthetics industry, having led the development of global leading brands such as BOTOX®, JUVEDERM®, LATISSE® and KYBELLA®. He previously served as Chief Medical Officer of Allergan Medical and Kythera. At Kythera he developed and gained global approvals for KYBELLA® for submental fat reduction and the company was acquired by Allergan for $2.1B. He also served as Chief Executive Officer of Sienna Bio and Kira Pharmaceuticals. Currently, he serves on the board of directors of Cytrellis Biosystems, is on the Board of Trustees of Advancing Innovation in Dermatology and is a Voluntary Associate Clinical Professor of Medicine/Dermatology and clinical instructor and lecturer at the UCLA School of Medicine.

Chief Executive Officer Jon Meneese is a seasoned marketing and sales executive with over 20 years of experience leading U.S. and global teams at Galderma, Alcon, and Syneos Health. Mr. Meneese said, "I am incredibly excited about the formation of Sagesse Bio and our mission to revolutionize focal fat destruction with cutting-edge RNAi technology. Our collaboration with Sirnaomics and the strategic support from Gore Range Capital uniquely position us to deliver innovative treatments that will significantly enhance patient outcomes. We are dedicated to advancing the science of skin health and making a meaningful impact in medical dermatology and aesthetic medicine."

The team is further supported by an impressive roster of world-renowned medical advisors, including Dr. Mark S. Nestor. "I am pleased to serve as a Medical Advisor for Sagesse Bio," said Mark S. Nestor MD, PhD. "We have substantial pre-clinical and Phase I clinical evidence demonstrating that RNAi therapeutics hold tremendous aesthetic potential with both safety and efficacy for focal fat destruction." Dr. Nestor is the Director of the Center for Clinical and Cosmetic Research in Aventura Florida and a Voluntary Professor at the Department of Dermatology and Cutaneous Surgery and the Department of Surgery, Division of Plastic Surgery at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine.

The collaboration between Gore Range Capital and Sirnaomics underscores a shared commitment to advancing healthcare through cutting-edge technology and investment. Sirnaomics' potent RNAi therapeutic has shown promising results in clinical studies for its ability to target and reduce focal fat deposits. The unique mechanism of action of the compound, combined with Sirnaomics' expertise in RNAi technology, and the strategic management by the Sagesse Bio and the Gore Range Capital team, will enable Sagesse Bio to develop highly effective, minimally invasive treatments for undesirable fat.

About Gore Range Capital

Gore Range Capital is a venture capital firm investing in early-stage healthcare businesses with a focus on skin health. Formed in 2015, Gore Range Capital blends the hands-on approach of operationally focused private equity with the early-stage guidance needed in venture capital. Gore Range Capital offers not just capital, but operational, clinical, and scientific expertise. The firm works closely with portfolio companies and industry leaders to bring skin health innovations to market, leveraging its team of experienced healthcare investors, renowned advisors, industry leaders, and domain-expert practitioners to provide strategic, financial, and scientific expertise to its investments.

Learn more at: www.gorerangecapital.com

About Sirnaomics

Sirnaomics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative RNA therapeutics for indications with unmet medical needs and large market opportunities. Sirnaomics is the first clinical-stage RNA therapeutics company with a strong presence in both Asia and the United States. Based on its proprietary delivery technologies, including a polypeptide nanoparticle RNAi platform and GalNAc RNAi platform, GalAhead, Sirnaomics has established an enriched drug candidate pipeline. The Company has also had multiple successes with oncology applications through its clinical programs for STP705 and STP707.

Learn more at: www.sirnaomics.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning the development and commercialization of Sagesse Bio's products, the potential benefits and attributes of such products, and the company's expectations regarding its prospects. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, assumptions, and uncertainties that could cause actual future events or results to differ materially from such statements. These statements are made as of the date of this press release. Actual results may vary. Gore Range Capital and Sagesse Bio undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

