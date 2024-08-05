Americas Market Intelligence: AMI Publishes Report on 5 Energy Megatrends in Latin America for 2025

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2024 / Americas Market Intelligence (AMI), the leading marketing intelligence company for Latin America, has just published a new report, entitled Latin America Energy Megatrends for 2025 and Beyond, which is available for free download on the AMI website.





Latin America Energy Market Trends and Data

Cover of infographic report on massive changes in LatAm energy market





The report highlights massive changes in the region's energy sector that industry leaders should work into their planning, such as:

Training of generative AI models will transform energy demand in Latin American markets FTM battery storage will only boom in select countries, such as Chile, Brazil, and Puerto Rico Latin America will become a major exporter of feedstocks for renewable fuels Solar power will drive renewable power adoption in Latin America Manufacturing costs for energy equipment will continue to fall

"As solar and battery prices continue to fall, renewable energy in Latin America will grow exponentially through the end of the decade. In Latin America Energy Megatrends for 2025 and Beyond, we identify where those opportunities will arise, and who will benefit the most," explains Arthur Deakin, Director of AMI's Energy practice. "Outside of renewable power, we see an untapped market for sustainable fuels, especially in the sale of feedstock for SAF and renewable diesel refineries."

Among the insights featured:

Electrical equipment providers will surpass $25 billion in regional sales by 2030

By 2030, 12% of the world's waste and residue feedstock for SAF and RD will come from Latin America

Why Chile, Dominican Republic, and Puerto Rico offer the most appealing FTM opportunities

How AI and electrification will cause a 40% increase in electricity consumption in Latin America over the next decade

How Latin America will triple its solar capacity from 2023 to 2030

"While identifying these megatrends through data analysis is a long, complicated process, we didn't want to produce a long, complicated whitepaper that can be challenging to read. That's why we took an infographic-style approach with Latin America Energy Megatrends for 2025 and Beyond. We wanted to allow industry leaders to quickly zero in on the key data and analysis that can help in their decision-making," says Deakin.

About Americas Market Intelligence

Americas Market Intelligence (AMI) is the premier market intelligence and strategy consultancy for Latin America, providing powerful research insights for companies to succeed in a wide range of verticals in the region, including payments, healthcare, logistics, mining, energy, infrastructure, consumer goods, and the industrial sector. Its customized research reports deliver data-based clarity and far-reaching strategic direction based on expert sources.

Press contact: Abel Delgado, Director of Digital Marketing, adelgado@americasmi.com

Contact Information

Abel Delgado

Digital Marketing Director

adelgado@americasmi.com

305-441-9300

SOURCE: Americas Market Intelligence

View the original press release on newswire.com.