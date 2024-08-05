UK business to be renamed Hadron UK Insurance Company Ltd.

Hadron, which provides flexible capacity and access to bespoke reinsurance solutions to specialty and commercial P&C underwriters, today announced continued momentum in its UK business as it strengthens its executive team and aligns the company under the Hadron name.

Hadron entered the UK market in February 2024 with its acquisition of Folgate, an insurance company dating back to 1877. Today, Hadron announced the addition of three key hires: Rob Passaro, who joins as Group Chief Financial Officer, Greg Guelfand, who will join as International Chief Financial Officer; and John Andrews, International Chief Underwriting Officer. In addition, Folgate Insurance Company Limited, will be rebranded Hadron UK Insurance Company Limited ("Hadron UK") upon receipt of Secretary of State approval. These moves came after AM Best reaffirmed Hadron's A- (Excellent) rating in Financial Size Category VIII for its US and UK entities in June.

"We're excited to formally align our global business under the Hadron banner while bringing on high quality executives," said Sam Reeder, CEO of Hadron. "With our Group A- rating from AM Best spanning both the US and UK entities, a robust team, and substantial capital, Hadron is well-positioned to foster the continued growth of the specialty insurance market, effectively matching profitable risk with stable capital."

Under the new banner, Hadron UK will continue to support all in-force policies with the same service and care to which commercial customers have become accustomed.

Backed by over $250M in capital from Altamont and other institutional investors, Hadron designs optimal, efficient structures that support both rapid paths to market and long-term stability. Its strategy is marked by a disciplined yet pragmatic view of underwriting risk; the use of technology to drive efficiency and transparency, and close working relationships with its MGU specialists and risk capital providers.

For more information or to get in touch, please visit our website at hadroninsurance.com.

About Hadron

Launched in 2023, Hadron provides insurance capacity to select MGUs sourcing specialty insurance coverages. Hadron is focused on empowering specialty insurance underwriters with flexible capacity and reinsurance solutions that address many deficiencies in the worldwide insurance model from poor service to substandard data and technological efficiency and more.

The firm comprises Hadron Specialty Insurance Company, an Arkansas-domiciled E&S carrier, and Hadron UK Insurance Company Limited, which is backed by over $250M in capital from Altamont and other institutional investors. Hadron is rated A- (Excellent) from AM Best in Financial Size VIII. For more information, please visit www.hadroninsurance.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240805145790/en/

Contacts:

Chelsea Allison

chelsea@cmand.co

CMAND for Hadron Insurance