Montag, 05.08.2024
Short Squeeze Alarm: Omegas Aktie bereit für potenzielle Explosion
WKN: A3CTN8 | ISIN: EE3100075888 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
Observation status of ELMO Rent supplemented with additional reason

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-08-05 15:00 CEST --


Nasdaq Tallinn decided on August 5, 2024 to apply an additional reason for
applied observation status to ELMO Rent shares (ELMO, ISIN code: EE3100075888)
based on the section 40.2.2.7. of First North Rules. 

Observation status will be applied due to the fact that ELMO Rent has not paid
the fee within the time limit and in the amount specified by the Exchange, and
the payment is overdue for more than six months. 

The purpose of applying the observation status is to raise the market
participants' attention. 

The observation statuses applied to the company on July 1, 2024, April 1, 2024
and November 20, 2023 are also still in force. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
