Veho Expands Its Last-Mile Delivery Services to Columbus and Detroit

Driven by a 300% increase in retail and apparel revenue, Veho brings its next-day package delivery and returns solution to 105 million American doorsteps

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2024 / Veho , the company revolutionizing shipping, delivery, and returns for the modern economy, today announced it is expanding its last-mile delivery services to Columbus, Ohio and Detroit, Michigan. This strategic move comes on the heels of a remarkable growth trajectory, with Veho tripling its retail and apparel revenue in 2024 alone, fueled by an influx of new customers such as Tuckernuck and Thrive Market. Shippers will now be able to leverage Veho to provide next-day delivery and doorstep pickup services to more than 105 million Americans across 44 markets.

"More than ever, retailers recognize the crucial role of the customer delivery experience in driving repeat purchases and building brand loyalty," said Ita Zur, Veho's Co-Founder and CEO. "Veho is thrilled to bring our customer-centric last-mile delivery services to residents and retailers across the Columbus and Detroit areas. Our unwavering focus on customer satisfaction and streamlined operations, coupled with our rapid expansion in the retail and apparel sector, has established us as a trusted ally for ecommerce brands seeking to elevate their last-mile delivery experience and get a higher ROI on their shipping spend."

The expansion of these delivery services, with both markets expected to be live late this summer, is a direct response to surging retail customer demand, reinforcing Veho's commitment to providing unparalleled customer-centric delivery and returns experiences. With an industry-leading on-time delivery rate and a greater than 4.8 out of 5 customer satisfaction score, Veho's platform facilitates driving commerce forward with a customer-centric delivery and returns experience that's built for the modern era and differentiates it from legacy carriers.

"We have thoroughly enjoyed working with Veho to enhance our last-mile transport network," said Caroline Petrone, director of operations at Tuckernuck. "Their expertise and exceptional communication allowed us to launch seamlessly and quickly. We strive to offer our customers unique, personalized experiences, and our partnership with Veho has enabled us to deliver a superior experience that surprises and delights. Tuckernuck looks forward to expanding our strategic partnership with Veho, especially with their new delivery zones in Detroit and Columbus, and continuing to redefine e-commerce logistics."

With this latest expansion, Veho is creating job opportunities across Columbus and Detroit to help facilitate the local warehouse operations. Additionally, Veho has already seen hundreds of drivers register to its platform.

Veho's next-day package delivery and doorstep pickup services will be available to shippers across the metro Columbus, Ohio area, including but not limited to New Albany, Upper Arlington, Dublin, Gahanna, Westerville, and Downtown Columbus. Veho will be available across the Metro Detroit area, including Sterling Heights, Livonia, and Downtown Detroit.

About Veho

Veho's mission is to power the future of commerce by making shopping, shipping and returns work seamlessly for everyone. Through an innovative end-to-end logistics infrastructure powered by the latest technology and designed for the needs of brands and consumers. Veho is reinventing shipping, and all parts of the post-purchase experience as we know it. Veho removes the pain from delivery and returns and creates new powerful opportunities for brands to engage and build deep loyalty with their customers, and delight them like never before. Learn more at shipveho.com .

CONTACT

Escalate PR

veho@escalatepr.com

SOURCE: Veho

View the original press release on accesswire.com