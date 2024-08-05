Cascade AIDS Project Receives $300,000 Grant from KeyBank to Launch New Health Equity Advocate Program

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2024 / KeyBank:

The Healthcare Equity Advocate will address disparities in healthcare access and outcomes among marginalized populations

Cascade AIDS Project (CAP) has received a $300,000 grant from KeyBank to help fund a Healthcare Equity Advocate Program, which will play a crucial role in addressing disparities in healthcare access and outcomes, particularly for individuals in Black, Latino, Indigenous, Pacific Islanders, LGBTQ+, and other marginalized communities. Robb Lawerence, a current CAP employee, has been promoted to the Community Healthcare Equity and Engagement Manager to implement and manage the program.

By actively engaging with community leaders, nonprofits, schools, churches, and other organizations, Robb will act as a liaison between CAP's healthcare services and these communities. This will enable CAP to address systemic barriers to care individuals in these communities face, leading to more equitable access and better health outcomes for all.

As the oldest and largest provider of HIV services and LGBTQ+ healthcare in Oregon and southwest Washington, CAP aims to promote well-being and advance equity through inclusive health and wellness services for LGBTQ+ people, people affected by HIV, and all those seeking compassionate care. The grant from KeyBank increases CAP's capacity to serve racially diverse communities in a culturally informed and responsive way through outreach, community engagement, and partnership development.

"CAP's outreach efforts play a pivotal role in connecting underserved populations with LGTBQ+ culturally specific healthcare services, and we are pleased to help this visionary organization facilitate greater community engagement and awareness about available resources," said Josh Lyons, KeyBank Oregon and SW Washington Market President. "At KeyBank, our mission is to help our communities thrive, and this grant further underscores our commitment to DEI and improving access for all."

"This impactful grant from KeyBank will not only advance our reach into the community where it is needed most, but it will allow CAP to cultivate deeper, more meaningful connections with those facing the greatest barriers to access care. By cultivating those relationships, we can better address those systemic barriers and improve the health and wellbeing of all those we serve," said Paul Lumley, CAP's Chief Executive Officer.

About Cascade AIDS Project

Founded in 1983 and incorporated in 1985 as the Cascade AIDS Project, CAP is the oldest and largest community-based provider of HIV services, housing, education and advocacy in Oregon and Southwest Washington. We promote well-being and advance equity by providing inclusive health and wellness services for LGBTQ+ people, people affected by HIV, and all those seeking compassionate care. When the need for affordable, accessible, and culturally affirming primary care services was identified as a community need, we responded by opening Prism Health in 2017. And in 2022, Our House of Portland joined the CAP family to further expand our service offerings and allow us to offer a full lifecycle of care to our community. To learn more about CAP, please visit www.capnw.org

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $187 billion at June 30, 2024. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit?https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC.

