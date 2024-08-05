Momentum in the Americas for Cognite's Data and Gen AI solutions is driving expanded coverage and customer success investments

Cognite,the globally recognized authority in Data and AI for industry, today announced that Bill Hendricks has been appointed President of Cognite Americas. Hendricks' appointment fuels Cognite's momentum, leading the charge in global Industrial Data Operations and AI for Industry with Cognite Atlas AI. Cognite's offerings enable Energy, Process, and Manufacturing companies to leverage AI to advance their transformative digital journey.

Hendricks is based in Cognite's Houston office, where he will support the company's growth and strengthen its position as a leading AI-powered enterprise SaaS industrial software provider in the key strategic market of the Americas.

"Customers across the energy and manufacturing sectors in the Americas are now generating value from their data set utilizing Cognite's Data Platform. Cognite's ecosystem is building its own business on Cognite's unique, scalable approach to Industrial Data and AI," said Paul Grenet, Cognite's Chief Revenue Officer. "The appointment of Bill Hendricks as the Americas President rallies the company towards sustained, profitable hyper-growth. Bill brings a strong record serving industrial customers and building high-performance teams. Bill personifies Cognite's company values of Impact, Ownership and Relentless."

Cognite offers a unique combination of industry-tailored AI product capabilities, specialized industrial domain knowledge, and industrial generative AI delivery expertise. The company's latest strategic offering, Cognite Atlas AI, is a low-code industrial agent builder that enables industrial organizations to use generative AI to carry out more complex operations with greater accuracy, including workflow automation and decision-making support.

"I am super excited to take on the leadership role for Cognite Americas, having witnessed the power of our Data and AI platform over the last two years in the field," said Hendricks. "Our growth plan calls for increasing our commitment to customers and building a partner ecosystem. Most importantly, I will be recruiting team members who are aligned with our company values and are passionate about the application of Data and AI in industry."

Hendricks has over 30 years of experience delivering success for industrial customers and most recently served as the Vice President of Sales at Cognite. He has also held leadership positions at Seeq and Aspen Technology. Hendricks will play a key role at IMPACT, the global Industrial Data and AI conference hosted by Cognite in Houston on October 14-15, featuring users and partners from around the world.

About Cognite

Cognite makes Generative AI work for industry. Leading energy, manufacturing, and power renewables enterprises choose Cognite to deliver secure, trustworthy, and real-time data to transform their asset-heavy operations to be safer, more sustainable, and more profitable. Cognite provides a user-friendly, secure, and scalable platform that makes it easy for all decision-makers, from the field to remote operations centers, to access and understand complex industrial data, collaborate in real-time, and build a better tomorrow. Visit us at www.cognite.ai and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

