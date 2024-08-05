IntoValue, Inc, Welcomes Steve Nelson to Board of Directors

IntoValue, Inc., a groundbreaking healthcare direct-to-employer technology enablement company, proudly announces the appointment of Steve Nelson to its Board of Directors.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2024 / IntoValue, Inc., a groundbreaking healthcare direct-to-employer technology enablement company, proudly announces the appointment of Steve Nelson to its Board of Directors.

Steve Nelson brings tremendous executive leadership experience to IntoValue. He was the Co-Founder, launch CEO, and initial Chairman of Carbon, Inc., a digital 3D manufacturing company founded in 2013 with investments from Sequoia Capital, Silver Lake Partners, Google Ventures, and numerous others. Steve is also Co-Founder of RE-INC, a purpose-driven global lifestyle company and vertical social network for changemakers. He was a founding advisor at the Whole Health Institute founded by philanthropist Alice Walton. Additionally, he is an original Board member at the Alice Walton School of Medicine and serves on the Board of the Heartland Whole Health Institute.

Steve has also served as Chairman of Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina and spent 17 years on the board of the state's largest health insurer.

During his tenure at Wakefield Group as Managing Partner for 15 years, Steve established and ran the venture capital firm's Research Triangle Park office. He has experience in Silicon Valley as Vice President of the Americas for Informix Software, a leading relational database and data management tools company in Menlo Park, CA. His early business experience includes 14 years at IBM in Chicago, White Plains, NY, and San Francisco.

Steve has taught entrepreneurship for over 15 years at the University of North Carolina (UNC) and has been a frequent guest and lecturer on innovation, entrepreneurship, and venture capital at UNC, Duke, Wake Forest, and Stanford University.

Dr. Marion Couch, CEO of IntoValue, expressed gratitude for Steve's appointment, stating, "It is such an honor to welcome Steve Nelson to our Board, given his significant involvement in healthcare innovation. His profound understanding of the importance of healthcare improvement for employees, coupled with his visionary leadership, will be invaluable assets to IntoValue."

About IntoValue, Inc:

IntoValue, Inc., headquartered in Washington, DC, is a pioneering technology-enabled direct-to-employer enablement company. Committed to revolutionizing healthcare delivery, IntoValue partners directly with self-insured employers and health systems. The company's mission is to provide the data and technology resources to support health systems and providers to transition to outcomes-based payment models, fostering improved employee health and community wellness. IntoValue empowers providers with a cutting-edge data analytics platform featuring predictive AI capabilities and fosters equitable data sharing between employers and providers.

