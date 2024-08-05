BSLBATT: Joint Exhibiting at CEMAT AUSTRALIA 2024 with BSL Battery - Industrial and Industrial Batteries Australia

In conjunction with Industrial Batteries Australia, BSL Battery - Industrial and Industrial Batteries Australia participated in CeMAT AUSTRALIA 2024 to provide Australia and New Zealand with safe, reliable, and trusted clean energy. These companies emphasized providing industry-leading and proven products, excellent service, and support to the Australian and New Zealand material handling markets. During the event, BSL Battery - Industrial and Industrial Batteries Australia demonstrated their seamless integration. A 36-square-foot booth at Booth 211 also highlighted the company's integrated product portfolio and services. To contribute to decarbonization, energy transformation, and security, BSL Battery - Industrial and Industrial Batteries Australia will further expand its extensive investment and scalable production and innovation capabilities in the field of lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries!

(Industrial Batteries Australia Booth 211)

We are Australia's largest 100% owned and operated company supplying and servicing electric forklift lithium batteries, forklift battery chargers, existing batteries, and battery regeneration services. Independent branches provide these services in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth, and Adelaide. Our dedicated team is committed to providing excellent customer service as representatives of Exide's internationally renowned CEIL range of industrial batteries. As a result, you can always expect an easy, seamless, and positive experience with the IBA and CEIL product ranges. BSL Battery - Industrial and Industrial Batteries Australia are two of the world's leading providers of energy storage solutions and lithium battery systems for industrial use. Customers benefit from a broad product range, cutting-edge technology, and best-in-class manufacturing capabilities.

An Exide and BSLBATT portfolio covering the entire battery value chain will be displayed on the Industrial Batteries Australia stand. To transition to an all-electric future, this is an important aspect that addresses customers' needs and challenges. At the stand, visitors can see how Exide and BSLBATT energy storage solutions work together. It will demonstrate how their comprehensive energy storage solutions work together efficiently and reliably to benefit customers. A seamless end-to-end experience will be provided to visitors, including everything from batteries and chargers to energy management software.

As Haley Ning, COO of BSL Battery - Industrial, noted: "We are looking forward to participating in CeMAT AUSTRALIA 2024, where Industrial Batteries Australia and BSL Battery - Industrial will exhibit together for the first time to showcase our comprehensive product range. Through cutting-edge technologies, we aim to provide tangible benefits to our customers with products and innovative solutions. By creating synergies between BSL Battery - Industrial and Industrial Batteries Australia, we are setting the benchmark in battery technology and material-handling lithium battery systems. This event is a proud moment, showcasing the seamless combination of BSL Battery - Industrial and Industrial Batteries Australia products to create customized solutions for our customers. We remain committed to continuous innovation, significant investment in evolving technologies, expansion of manufacturing capabilities, and close customer relationships."

For material handling and warehouse solutions leaders, an event of this magnitude is inspirational and knowledge-filled. The Industrial Batteries Australia team has been a great pleasure to work with and we look forward to a successful future together.

