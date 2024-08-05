Johnson Outdoors Inc.: Johnson Outdoors Reports Fiscal Third Quarter Results

RACINE, Wis., Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Outdoors Inc. (Nasdaq:JOUT), a leading global innovator of outdoor recreation equipment and technology, today announced operating results for the Company's third fiscal quarter ending June 28, 2024.

"Challenging marketplace conditions, primarily due to lower consumer demand for outdoor recreation products and heavy promotional activity, have impacted our performance. As a result, we are evaluating all aspects of the business to improve our financial results and are working to redeploy resources to enable growth for the future. While we are expanding our cost savings actions to boost our margins and continuing to work on reducing inventory levels, we are committed to investing in revenue and profit-generating initiatives in innovation and digital and ecommerce capabilities to position Johnson Outdoors for long-term marketplace success. Our debt-free balance sheet and cash position continue to enable us to invest in strategic priorities to strengthen our brands and the business," said Helen Johnson-Leipold, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

Total Company net sales in the third quarter declined 8 percent to $172.5 million compared to $187.0 million in the prior year third fiscal quarter.

Total Company operating loss was $0.5 million for the third fiscal quarter versus operating profit of $17.4 million in the prior year third quarter. Gross margin was 35.8 percent, compared to 41.5 percent in the prior year quarter. The decline in gross margin between quarters was primarily due to unfavorable overhead absorption as a result of lower sales volumes between quarters and changes in the product mix toward lower margin products between quarters. Operating expenses of $62.3 million increased $2.2 million from the prior year period, due primarily to increased advertising and promotional spending, partially offset by the impact of lower sales volumes between quarters.

Profit before income taxes was $0.9 million in the current year quarter, compared to $19.8 million in the prior year third quarter. In addition to the decline in operating profit noted above, Other income also declined by approximately $1.0 million due primarily to less favorable market performance of the Company's deferred compensation plan assets over the prior year quarter. Net income was $1.6 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, versus $14.8 million, or $1.44 per diluted share in the previous year's third quarter.

YEAR-TO-DATE RESULTS

Fiscal 2024 year-to-date net sales were $487.0 million, a 14 percent decrease over last year's fiscal nine-month period. Total Company operating loss declined to $0.7 million compared to profit of $34.3 million in the prior fiscal year-to-date period. Gross margin decreased to 36.2 percent in the fiscal nine-month period versus 38.0 percent in the prior fiscal year-to-date period. Operating expenses were $176.8 million in the nine-month period ending June 28, 2024, a decrease of $4.6 million from the nine-month period of the prior year due to lower sales volumes year over year, as well as lower incentive compensation and professional services expense, partially offset by increased advertising and promotional spending.

Profit before income taxes for the year-to-date period was $9.8 million versus $47.9 million in the prior year-to-date period. In addition to the change in operating profit, Other income decreased by $3.5 million year over year. The main drivers of the decrease were the gain of approximately $6.6 million related to the divestiture of the Military and Commercial Tents product lines in the Camping Segment in the prior year period, partially offset by a gain of approximately $1.9 million on the sale of a building in the current period.

Net income during the first fiscal nine months was $7.7 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, versus $35.5 million, or $3.47 per diluted share, in the prior fiscal year-to-date period. The Company's effective tax rate decreased to 21.2 percent in the current year versus 25.9 percent in the prior year nine-month period.

OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION

The Company reported cash and short-term investments of $148.4 million as of June 28, 2024. Depreciation and amortization were $14.8 million in the nine-month period ending June 28, 2024, compared to $11.8 million in the prior nine-month period. Capital spending totaled $16.4 million in the current year-to-date period compared with $19.4 million in the prior year period. In May 2024, the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of record as of July 11, 2024, which was payable July 25, 2024.

"Profits remain impacted by lower sales volumes and our ongoing investment in promotional activity. Additionally, while we've been improving our inventory levels, progress has been slowed by the decreased demand," said David W. Johnson, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "As we execute against both short-term and long-term cost savings opportunities for the Company, we remain confident in our ability and plans to create long-term value and consistently pay dividends to shareholders."

JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC.

(thousands, except per share amounts) THREE MONTHS ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED Operating results June 28, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 28, 2024 June 30, 2023 Net sales $ 172,472 $ 187,047 $ 486,972 $ 567,499 Cost of sales 110,650 109,460 310,865 351,798 Gross profit 61,822 77,587 176,107 215,701 Operating expenses 62,328 60,144 176,820 181,396 Operating (loss) profit: (506 ) 17,443 (713 ) 34,305 Interest income, net (1,086 ) (1,205 ) (3,063 ) (2,692 ) Other income, net (327 ) (1,174 ) (7,468 ) (10,939 ) Profit before income taxes 907 19,822 9,818 47,936 Income tax (benefit) expense (715 ) 5,021 2,085 12,395 Net income $ 1,622 $ 14,801 $ 7,733 $ 35,541 Weighted average common shares outstanding - Dilutive 10,249 10,210 10,232 10,187 Net income per common share - Diluted $ 0.16 $ 1.44 $ 0.75 $ 3.47 Segment Results Net sales: Fishing $ 130,537 $ 137,460 $ 379,637 $ 430,842 Camping 10,927 11,658 27,360 36,996 Watercraft Recreation 11,070 15,726 25,611 38,274 Diving 19,861 22,227 54,263 61,594 Other / Eliminations 77 (24 ) 101 (207 ) Total $ 172,472 $ 187,047 $ 486,972 $ 567,499 Operating profit (loss): Fishing $ 5,258 $ 18,665 $ 24,214 $ 51,358 Camping 1,474 2,039 3,541 4,863 Watercraft Recreation 557 1,483 (2,007 ) 1,637 Diving 898 2,733 22 4,190 Other / Eliminations (8,693 ) (7,477 ) (26,483 ) (27,743 ) Total $ (506 ) $ 17,443 $ (713 ) $ 34,305 Balance Sheet Information (End of Period) Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 148,369 $ 149,247 Accounts receivable, net 79,593 94,644 Inventories, net 223,160 235,069 Total current assets 461,005 485,305 Long-term investments 2,237 14,045 Total assets 679,825 705,484 Total current liabilities 99,293 106,670 Total liabilities 181,156 185,040 Shareholders' equity 498,669 520,444



