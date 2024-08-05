Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. and Yasheng Group Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop Revolutionary Nuclear Battery.

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- August 5th, 2024 - Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTC: KNOS) and Yasheng Group (OTC: HERB) are excited to announce a strategic collaboration to develop and file a groundbreaking patent for a small nuclear battery with an extended lifespan of up to 50 years. This partnership aims to address critical energy storage needs across various sectors, including remote sensing, space exploration, medical devices, and military applications.

Key Details of the Agreement:

Patent Filing and Costs : Yasheng Group will be responsible for filing the nuclear battery patent in China, while Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. will handle the filing in North America. Each party will bear the costs associated with filing in their respective countries.

: Yasheng Group will be responsible for filing the nuclear battery patent in China, while Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. will handle the filing in North America. Each party will bear the costs associated with filing in their respective countries. Royalties: Both companies will benefit from the success of this innovative technology. Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. will receive 10% of the royalties earned by Yasheng Group in China, and Yasheng Group will receive 10% of the royalties earned by Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. in North America.

About the Nuclear Battery Technology: The small nuclear battery will be designed to provide a reliable power source with a lifespan of up to 50 years without requiring recharging. Utilizing advanced materials and innovative design, this battery will convert the energy from the beta decay of a radioactive isotope, such as Nickel-63, into electrical energy. Key features will include:

Energy Conversion : Efficiently captures and converts beta particles into electrical energy using semiconductor materials.

: Efficiently captures and converts beta particles into electrical energy using semiconductor materials. Encapsulation and Safety : Robust radiation-shielding housing ensures safety and prevents radiation leakage.

: Robust radiation-shielding housing ensures safety and prevents radiation leakage. Temperature Management : Advanced thermal management systems maintain stable operation.

: Advanced thermal management systems maintain stable operation. Applications: Ideal for long-term, maintenance-free power needs in remote sensing, medical devices, space exploration, and military equipment.

Nickel-63 nuclear batteries have several promising potential markets due to their unique characteristics and long-lasting power supply. Here are some key areas where these batteries could be highly beneficial:

Medical Devices: Nickel-63 batteries can power implantable medical devices such as pacemakers, artificial hearts, and cochlear implants. Their long lifespan, reliability, and safety make them ideal for medical applications where frequent battery replacements are not feasible?.

Aerospace and Defense: The aerospace industry can utilize these batteries for long-duration space missions and satellite power. Their ability to function in extreme environments and provide a consistent power supply for up to 50 years without maintenance makes them suitable for both military and civilian aerospace applications?.

Remote Sensors and IoT Devices: Nickel-63 batteries are perfect for remote sensors, MEMS systems, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices that require a reliable and maintenance-free power source. Their small size and long operational life ensure continuous monitoring and data collection in remote or hard-to-reach locations?.

Industrial and Environmental Monitoring: These batteries can power environmental monitoring devices, industrial sensors, and advanced automation systems. Their durability and ability to withstand harsh conditions make them suitable for monitoring and controlling industrial processes and environmental parameters over extended periods?.

Consumer Electronics: In the future, consumer electronics like smartphones, laptops, and small household gadgets could benefit from nickel-63 batteries. The potential to create devices that never need recharging would revolutionize the consumer electronics market, although this application is still in developmental stages?.

Scientific Equipment: Research institutions and scientific laboratories can use these batteries in various scientific instruments and equipment that require a stable and long-term power source, enhancing the reliability and longevity of their research tools.?

These diverse applications demonstrate the versatility and potential of nickel-63 nuclear batteries in providing long-lasting, reliable power across multiple industries and sectors.

The market potential for nuclear batteries is projected to grow significantly in the coming years. According to market research, the global nuclear battery market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 8.7% to 9.1% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is driven by advancements in nuclear technology, the rising adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles, and the demand for long-lasting power sources in various industries, including medical, aerospace, and remote sensing [oai_citation:1,Nuclear Battery Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth 2024-2032](https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/nuclear-battery-market) [oai_citation:2,Nuclear Powered Battery Market Latest Report 2024-2031](https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/nuclear-powered-battery-market/2427) [oai_citation:3,Nuclear Battery Market Demand Makes Room for New Growth Story](https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/report/global-nuclear-battery-market).

About Yasheng Group's Lead Inventor Shuting Zhang: Shuting Zhang is an esteemed entrepreneur and inventor with a rich history of groundbreaking innovations. In 1988, he embarked on his entrepreneurial journey, leaving a state-owned enterprise to start his own business. By 1989, Zhang invented a thermally conductive insulation pad that revolutionized electronic product safety by balancing heat dissipation and preventing burnout.

His notable inventions include a nitrogen leak device in 1991 that significantly extended the lifespan of ultra-high voltage switch mechanisms and the SF6 density relay in 1992, which eliminated malignant explosion risks in high voltage equipment. Zhang holds multiple patents, including a bimetallic SF6 density relay (1997) and a double-tube SF6 density relay (2002). His innovations have earned national recognition, such as the National Key New Product Award in 2006.

In recent years, Zhang has continued to push technological boundaries, securing a national invention patent in 2024 for significant advancements in core technical indicators, lifespan, and reliability of his inventions. His manual production line has improved efficiency by over 100 times, with ongoing developments to incorporate automated robotics.

Zhang's contributions to the field are documented in the "SF6 Circuit Breaker Skills Training Manual" (2003) and the national industry standard "General Technical Conditions for SF6 Gas Density Relays and Density Meters" (2006). His leadership and innovation have been recognized by key political figures, including a visit from then-Party and state leader Jiang Zemin in 2003.

About Yasheng Group Yasheng Group is a Colorado corporation with historical high tech ag operations in China dedicated to advancing technological innovations. By fostering strategic collaborations and investing in groundbreaking research, Yasheng Group strives to lead the way in the development of transformative technologies.

About Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc.

The Company was initially founded in 2002 and funded by the U.S. military to develop electrostatic air movers. Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. filed about 50 patent applications in the past and had total of 25 issued patents. These patents encompass a range of technologies primarily focused on air movement, filtration, and purification systems. The company, known for its innovations in air movement and filtration technologies, has an extensive patent portfolio that reflects its focus on advanced consumer electronics and medical-grade air purification products. Eventually, the Company moved into the consumer air purification business. It began operations as a product development company that invented and significantly changed how air is moved, filtered, and sterilized. Historically, Kronos has focused on developing, marketing, and selling the Company's proprietary air movement and purification technology. Serving the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) market, Kronos technology uses state-of-the-art high-voltage patented processes without the use of traditional porous HEPA filters. Kronos-based products move air silently, filter, sterilize, and purify the air while dramatically reducing energy consumption to half of a 60-watt light bulb.

Kronos devices can be variable in shape or size and, therefore, have the potential to be scaled down for air purification in cars or scaled up in size for industrial and hazardous gas destruction. The technology is currently being implemented in multiple standalone products for businesses, homes, and vehicles of all types -to move, sterilize and filter air, including removing allergens down to 14.6 nanometers, passing through our patented technology -replacing expensive outdated passive HEPA and other filtration type systems. There are broad ranges of additional markets for standalone and embedded Kronos CORE technology-based devices. Examples of immediately addressable markets include schools, universities, healthcare facilities, operating rooms, manufacturing clean rooms, and the cabins of automobiles and commercial aircraft.

Kronos published research about the effectiveness of Kronos Patented technology on air disinfection n (e.g., microorganism destruction) by demonstrating the high efficacy of Kronos® Technology-based air purifiers in capturing and destruction of various types of microorganisms (including Corona Viruses) in different environmental settings back in 2008. Results of this research showed that Electrostatic Air Filtration and Purification systems based on Kronos technology demonstrated high capturing and destruction efficiency for different types of microorganisms, bacteria, and viruses, and can be successfully used for disinfection of air in real word environmental settings, including hospital facilities both with and without the presence of people.

BusinessWeek called Kronos air purifiers "VIRUS KILLER" in 2005.

Kronos is the first publicly traded company that accepts Dogecoin as a form of payment for its products, as well as other cryptocurrencies.

The Company is planning to file additional patents to improve its existing technology as well as enter into new market segments but will continue to market air purifiers and other consumer products. The Company is an exclusive distributor and licensee of the latest generation of air purifiers based on the Company's CORE technologies. The Company markets its products as Airdog® and KRONOS® brands. All Kronos products come with Kronos Promise -Your Satisfaction is Guaranteed!

Since our inception in 2002, Kronos Advanced Technologies has been at the forefront of innovation, revolutionizing the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized. Our patented technology has been instrumental in various sectors, including indoor air quality, automotive, and healthcare.

Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc. (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) announced in 2023 that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted 510(k) clearance to the company's manufacturer, classifying its Model 5 Air Purifier as a Class II Medical Device. This clearance is a significant achievement, validating Kronos' patented High Voltage Field air disinfection technology, proven to eliminate 99.9% of harmful airborne particles, including allergens, bacteria, fungi, and viruses like COVID-19.

With FDA clearance, Kronos can now deploy its medical-grade air purification and air disinfection technology in hospitals, home health-care settings, schools, healthcare facilities, businesses, hotels, and government agencies. This milestone underscores Kronos' commitment to improving Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) and providing healthier and safer air environments.

As we embark on this new chapter with Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc., we remain committed to our mission of enhancing the health and well-being of individuals worldwide. We are proud to be pioneers in accepting cryptocurrencies, including Dogecoin,and Shiba Inu coins as a form of payment for our products, reflecting our dedication to embracing emerging technologies.

Our dedication to customer satisfaction remains unwavering, and we invite you to explore our products and offerings through our online shopping portal and social media channels.

The Company is an exclusive distributor and licensee of the latest generation of air purifiers based on the Company's CORE technologies.

The Company markets its products as Airdog® and KRONOS® brands. All Kronos products come with Kronos Promise -Your Satisfaction is Guaranteed!

Company offices are located in Parkersburg, West Virginia.

Shopping portal: www.KronosAIR.com

TikTok shop https://www.tiktok.com/@kronosair

Follow KNOS on Twitter: https://twitter.com/kronosati

Follow KNOS on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kronosati

Follow KNOS on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kronos_ati/

Follow KNOS on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@KronosAdvancedTechnologies

Follow KNOS on Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/Kronos_ATI

Follow KNOS on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/kronos-advanced-techngologies-inc

Contact us via info@kronosati.co or visit https://www.kronosAIR.com

Disclaimer

This filing does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation of any security or any other product or service by Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc or any other third party regardless of whether such security, product, or service is referenced in this press release. Furthermore, nothing in this press release is intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice, and nothing in it should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. Kronos Advanced Technologies does not represent that the securities, products, or services discussed in this press release are suitable for any particular investor. You are solely responsible for determining whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. You should consult your business advisor, attorney, and/or tax and accounting advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation.

Social Media Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements.

Kronos Advanced Technologies investors and others should note that we announce material information to the public about the Company through various means, including our website (https://www.kronosati.co/investors), press releases, OTCmarkets filings, public conference calls, via our corporate Social Media accounts, listed above. We encourage our investors and others to monitor and review the information we make public in these locations, as such information could be deemed to be material information. Please note that this list may be updated from time to time. Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the OTC Markets at OTCMarkets.com. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company's ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company's successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company's products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release, and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

SOURCE: KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, Inc

Tel: (716) OTC-KNOS

(716) 682-5667 for SMS texts