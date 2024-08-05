Cohen & Company Inc.: Cohen & Company Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

PHILADELPHIA and NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE American: COHN), a financial services firm specializing in an expanding range of capital markets and asset management services, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2024.



Summary Operating Results

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended ($ in thousands) 6/30/24 3/31/24 6/30/23 6/30/24 6/30/23 Net trading $ 8,798 $ 9,848 $ 7,416 $ 18,646 $ 15,626 Asset management 2,078 2,717 1,605 4,795 3,630 New issue and advisory 6,500 24,388 1,395 30,888 2,295 Principal transactions and other revenue (6,578 ) (18,389 ) 12,156 (24,967 ) 9,845 Total revenues 10,798 18,564 22,572 29,362 31,396 Compensation and benefits 10,699 14,839 10,001 25,538 20,538 Non-compensation operating expenses 6,466 7,100 5,572 13,566 11,342 Operating income (loss) (6,367 ) (3,375 ) 6,999 (9,742 ) (484 ) Interest expense, net (1,425 ) (1,666 ) (1,630 ) (3,091 ) (3,222 ) Income (loss) from equity method affiliates (5,996 ) 29,045 (511 ) 23,049 (906 ) Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) (13,788 ) 24,004 4,858 10,216 (4,612 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (205 ) 498 5,550 293 6,134 Net income (loss) (13,583 ) 23,506 (692 ) 9,923 (10,746 ) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the non-convertible non-controlling interest (5,206 ) 16,270 6,503 11,064 6,600 Enterprise net income (loss) (8,377 ) 7,236 (7,195 ) (1,141 ) (17,346 ) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the convertible non-controlling interest (6,028 ) 5,213 (594 ) (815 ) (8,108 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Cohen & Company Inc. $ (2,349 ) $ 2,023 $ (6,601 ) $ (326 ) $ (9,238 ) Fully diluted net income (loss) per share $ (1.47 ) $ 1.28 $ (4.34 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (6.14 ) Adjusted pre-tax income (loss) (1) $ (8,582 ) $ 7,734 $ (1,645 ) $ (848 ) $ (11,212 ) Fully diluted adjusted pre-tax income (loss) per share $ (1.51 ) $ 1.37 $ (0.30 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (2.03 )

(1) Adjusted pre-tax income (loss) is not a measure recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). See Note 1 below.



Lester Brafman, Chief Executive Officer of Cohen & Company, said, "We were pleased with the performance of our full-service boutique investment banking operation, Cohen & Company Capital Markets ("CCM"), which generated $6.4 million of advisory revenue and acted as lead bookrunner on two SPAC IPOs. CCM has grown to 24 professionals, and we intend to continue to opportunistically add investment banking professionals to our CCM team. We are optimistic about CCM's pipeline and look forward to consistent CCM production through the end of the year.

While our second quarter results were weakened by the impact of ongoing unfavorable mark-to-market adjustments on our principal investing portfolio, we are pleased to have improved the Company's performance at the adjusted pre-tax loss line by $10.4 million year-to-date versus 2023. We remain confident about our future earnings potential and are focused on enhancing long-term, sustained value for our stockholders, including through continued payment of our quarterly dividend."

Financial Highlights

Net loss attributable to Cohen & Company Inc. was $2.3 million, or $1.47 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to net income of $2.0 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and net loss of $6.6 million, or $4.34 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Adjusted pre-tax loss was $8.6 million, or $1.51 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to adjusted pre-tax income of $7.7 million, or $1.37 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and adjusted pre-tax loss of $1.6 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Adjusted pre-tax income (loss) and adjusted pre-tax income (loss) per diluted share are not measures recognized under GAAP. See Note 1 below.



Revenues were $10.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $18.6 million for the prior quarter and $22.6 million for the prior year quarter.

Net trading revenue was $8.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, down $1.1 million from the prior quarter and up $1.4 million from the prior year quarter. The decrease from the prior quarter was due primarily to lower trading revenue from our corporate group, partially offset by higher trading revenue from our mortgage and new middle markets groups. The increase from the prior year quarter was due primarily to higher trading revenue from our agency, mortgage, and new middle markets groups.

Asset management revenue was $2.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, down $0.6 million from the prior quarter and up $0.5 million from the prior year quarter. The change from both prior quarters was related primarily to deferred performance fees in one of our European funds.

New issue and advisory revenue was $6.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, down $17.9 million from the prior quarter and up $5.1 million from the prior year quarter.

Principal transactions and other revenue was negative $6.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to negative $18.4 million in the prior quarter and positive $12.2 million in the prior year quarter. In all quarters presented, the principal transactions and other revenue was primarily due to mark-to-market adjustments on the Company's principal investment portfolio.



Compensation and benefits expense during the three months ended June 30, 2024 decreased $4.1 million from the prior quarter and increased $0.7 million from the prior year quarter. The number of Company employees was 121 as of June 30, 2024, compared to 116 as of March 31, 2024, and 117 as of June 30, 2023.



Interest expense during the three months ended June 30, 2024 was down $0.2 million from both the prior periods. The decrease from the prior quarter was primarily due to lower interest on our redeemable financial instrument, and the decrease from the prior year quarter was primarily due to lower interest on our trust preferred securities debt and our bank credit facility.



Loss from equity method affiliates for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $6.0 million, compared to income from equity method affiliates of $29.0 million for the prior quarter and loss from equity method affiliates of $0.5 million for the prior year quarter. Income (loss) from equity method affiliates fluctuates primarily depending on the timing of the closing of the business combinations by the Company's equity method investees that are sponsors of SPACs, which typically results in changes to the value of founder shares allocable to the Company by the SPAC sponsors.



Income tax benefit for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $0.2 million, compared to income tax expense of $0.5 million in the prior quarter, and income tax expense of $5.6 million in the prior year quarter. The Company will continue to evaluate its operations on a quarterly basis and may adjust the valuation allowance applied against the Company's net operating loss and net capital loss tax assets. Future adjustments could be material and may result in additional tax benefit or tax expense.



Total Equity and Dividend Declaration

As of June 30, 2024, total equity was $95.6 million, compared to $91.8 million as of December 31, 2023; the non-convertible non-controlling interest component of total equity was $17.1 million as of June 30, 2024 and $9.6 million as of December 31, 2023. Thus, the total equity excluding the non-convertible non-controlling interest component was $78.5 million as of June 30, 2024, a $3.7 million decrease from $82.2 million as of December 31, 2023.



The Company's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on September 5, 2024, to stockholders of record as of August 22, 2024. The Board of Directors will continue to evaluate the dividend policy each quarter, and future decisions regarding dividends may be impacted by quarterly operating results and the Company's capital needs.



Conference Call

About Cohen & Company

Cohen & Company is a financial services company specializing in an expanding range of capital markets and asset management services. Cohen & Company's operating segments are Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, and gestation repo financing as well as new issue placements in corporate and securitized products, and advisory services, operating primarily through Cohen & Company's subsidiaries, J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC in the United States and Cohen & Company Financial (Europe) S.A. in Europe. A division of JVB, Cohen & Company Capital Markets is the Company's leading boutique investment bank that provides innovative strategic and financial advice in M&A, capital markets, and SPAC advisory. The Asset Management segment manages assets through collateralized debt obligations, managed accounts, and investment funds. As of June 30, 2024, the Company managed approximately $2.3 billion in primarily fixed income assets in a variety of asset classes including US and European trust preferred securities, subordinated debt, and corporate loans. The Principal Investing segment is comprised primarily of investments the Company holds related to its SPAC franchise and other investments the Company has made for the purpose of earning an investment return rather than investments made to support its trading or other capital markets business activity. For more information, please visit www.cohenandcompany.com.

Note 1: Adjusted pre-tax income (loss) and adjusted pre-tax income (loss) per share are non-GAAP measures of performance. Please see the discussion under "Non-GAAP Measures" below. Also see the tables below for the reconciliations of non-GAAP measures of performance to their corresponding GAAP measures of performance.

Forward-looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this communication are forward-looking statements and are based on various underlying assumptions and expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, and may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are based on our current expectations and projections about future events.

Cautionary Note Regarding Quarterly Financial Results

Due to the nature of our business, our revenue and operating results may fluctuate materially from quarter to quarter. Accordingly, revenue and net income in any particular quarter may not be indicative of future results. Further, our employee compensation arrangements are in large part incentive-based and, therefore, will fluctuate with revenue. The amount of compensation expense recognized in any one quarter may not be indicative of such expense in future periods. As a result, we suggest that annual results may be the most meaningful gauge for investors in evaluating our business performance.

COHEN & COMPANY INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 6/30/24 3/31/24 6/30/23 6/30/24 6/30/23 Revenues Net trading $ 8,798 $ 9,848 $ 7,416 $ 18,646 $ 15,626 Asset management 2,078 2,717 1,605 4,795 3,630 New issue and advisory 6,500 24,388 1,395 30,888 2,295 Principal transactions and other revenue (6,578 ) (18,389 ) 12,156 (24,967 ) 9,845 Total revenues 10,798 18,564 22,572 29,362 31,396 Operating expenses Compensation and benefits 10,699 14,839 10,001 25,538 20,538 Business development, occupancy, equipment 1,591 1,441 1,318 3,032 2,619 Subscriptions, clearing, and execution 2,217 2,086 2,343 4,303 4,468 Professional services and other operating 2,533 3,449 1,762 5,982 3,962 Depreciation and amortization 125 124 149 249 293 Total operating expenses 17,165 21,939 15,573 39,104 31,880 Operating income (loss) (6,367 ) (3,375 ) 6,999 (9,742 ) (484 ) Non-operating income (expense) Interest expense, net (1,425 ) (1,666 ) (1,630 ) (3,091 ) (3,222 ) Income (loss) from equity method affiliates (5,996 ) 29,045 (511 ) 23,049 (906 ) Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) (13,788 ) 24,004 4,858 10,216 (4,612 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (205 ) 498 5,550 293 6,134 Net income (loss) (13,583 ) 23,506 (692 ) 9,923 (10,746 ) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the non-convertible non-controlling interest (5,206 ) 16,270 6,503 11,064 6,600 Enterprise net income (loss) (8,377 ) 7,236 (7,195 ) (1,141 ) (17,346 ) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the convertible non-controlling interest (6,028 ) 5,213 (594 ) (815 ) (8,108 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Cohen & Company Inc. $ (2,349 ) $ 2,023 $ (6,601 ) $ (326 ) $ (9,238 ) Earnings per share Basic Net income (loss) attributable to Cohen & Company Inc. $ (2,349 ) $ 2,023 $ (6,601 ) $ (326 ) $ (9,238 ) Basic shares outstanding 1,616 1,581 1,520 1,599 1,505 Net income (loss) attributable to Cohen & Company Inc. per share $ (1.45 ) $ 1.28 $ (4.34 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (6.14 ) Fully Diluted Net income (loss) attributable to Cohen & Company Inc. $ (2,349 ) $ 2,023 $ (6,601 ) $ (326 ) $ (9,238 ) Net income (loss) attributable to the convertible non-controlling interest (6,028 ) 5,213 - (815 ) - Income tax and conversion adjustment 18 (31 ) - (13 ) - Net income (loss) attributable to Cohen & Company Inc. for fully diluted net income (loss) per share calculation $ (8,359 ) $ 7,205 $ (6,601 ) $ (1,154 ) $ (9,238 ) Basic shares outstanding 1,616 1,581 1,520 1,599 1,505 Unrestricted Operating LLC membership units exchangeable into COHN shares 4,066 4,052 - 4,059 - Additional dilutive shares - 12 - - - Fully diluted shares outstanding (1) 5,682 5,645 1,520 5,658 1,505 Fully diluted net income (loss) per share $ (1.47 ) $ 1.28 $ (4.34 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (6.14 ) Reconciliation of adjusted pre-tax income (loss) to net income (loss) attributable to Cohen & Company Inc. and calculations of per share amounts Net income (loss) attributable to Cohen & Company Inc. $ (2,349 ) $ 2,023 $ (6,601 ) $ (326 ) $ (9,238 ) Addback (deduct): Income tax expense (benefit) (205 ) 498 5,550 293 6,134 Addback (deduct): Net income (loss) attributable to the convertible non-controlling interest (6,028 ) 5,213 (594 ) (815 ) (8,108 ) Adjusted pre-tax income (loss) $ (8,582 ) $ 7,734 $ (1,645 ) $ (848 ) $ (11,212 ) Adjusted fully diluted shares outstanding (2) 5,682 5,645 5,535 5,658 5,520 Fully diluted adjusted pre-tax income (loss) per share $ (1.51 ) $ 1.37 $ (0.30 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (2.03 ) (1) When the fully diluted net income (loss) per share is anti-dilutive, the basic shares outstanding are presented on this line item. (2) Adjusted fully diluted shares outstanding includes (a) weighted average unrestricted and restricted Operating LLC units exchangeable into COHN shares and (b) weighted average unrestricted and restricted shares, even during periods when the corresponding GAAP calculation of fully diluted shares outstanding above does not include them. The Operating LLC units are always included because the non-GAAP measure of performance, adjusted pre-tax income (loss), always includes net income (loss) attributable to the corresponding convertible interest.

COHEN & COMPANY INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) June 30, 2024 (unaudited) December 31, 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,575 $ 10,650 Receivables from brokers, dealers, and clearing agencies 60,317 66,801 Due from related parties 994 772 Other receivables 7,851 5,373 Investments - trading 122,979 181,328 Other investments, at fair value 40,331 72,217 Receivables under resale agreements 541,955 408,408 Investment in equity method affiliates 29,178 14,241 Deferred income taxes 1,630 1,580 Goodwill 109 109 Right-of-use asset - operating leases 6,596 7,541 Other assets 4,498 3,741 Total assets $ 826,013 $ 772,761 Liabilities Payables to brokers, dealers, and clearing agencies $ 67,080 $ 111,085 Accounts payable and other liabilities 7,283 8,115 Accrued compensation 14,236 17,268 Trading securities sold, not yet purchased 47,719 65,751 Other investments sold, not yet purchased, at fair value 7,590 24,742 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 541,734 408,203 Operating lease liability 7,196 8,216 Redeemable financial instruments 7,868 7,868 Debt 29,689 29,716 Total liabilities 730,395 680,964 Equity Voting non-convertible preferred stock 27 27 Common stock 19 19 Additional paid-in capital 75,993 74,594 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (977 ) (944 ) Accumulated deficit (33,397 ) (32,014 ) Total stockholders' equity 41,665 41,682 Non-controlling interest 53,953 50,115 Total equity 95,618 91,797 Total liabilities and equity $ 826,013 $ 772,761

Non-GAAP Measures

Adjusted pre-tax income (loss) and adjusted pre-tax income (loss) per diluted share

Adjusted pre-tax income (loss) is not a financial measure recognized by GAAP. Adjusted pre-tax income (loss) represents net income (loss) attributable to Cohen & Company Inc., computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding income tax expense (benefit), plus the net income (loss) attributable to the convertible non-controlling interest. Income tax expense (benefit) has been excluded because a pre-tax measurement of enterprise earnings that includes net income (loss) attributable to the convertible non-controlling interest is a useful and appropriate measure of performance. Furthermore, our income tax expense (benefit) has been, and we expect it will continue to be, a substantially non-cash item for the foreseeable future, generated from adjustments in our valuation allowance applied to the Company's gross deferred tax assets. Convertible non-controlling interest is added back to adjusted pre-tax income because the underlying Cohen & Company, LLC equity units are convertible into Cohen & Company Inc. shares. Adjusted pre-tax income (loss) per diluted share is calculated by dividing adjusted pre-tax income (loss) by diluted shares outstanding, both of which include adjustments used in the corresponding calculation in accordance with GAAP.

We present adjusted pre-tax income (loss) and related per diluted share amounts in this release because we consider them to be useful and appropriate supplemental measures of our performance. Adjusted pre-tax income (loss) and related per diluted share amounts help us to evaluate our performance without the effects of certain GAAP calculations that may not have a direct cash or recurring impact on our current operating performance. In addition, our management uses adjusted pre-tax income (loss) and related per diluted share amounts to evaluate the performance of our enterprise operations. Adjusted pre-tax income (loss) and related per diluted share amounts, as we define them, are not necessarily comparable to similarly named measures of other companies and may not be appropriate measures for performance relative to other companies. Adjusted pre-tax income (loss) should not be assessed in isolation from or construed as a substitute for net income (loss) attributable to Cohen & Company Inc. prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted pre-tax income (loss) is not intended to represent and should not be considered to be a more meaningful measure than, or an alternative to, measures of operating performance as determined in accordance with GAAP.