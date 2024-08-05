CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sonic Automotive, Inc. ("Sonic Automotive," "Sonic," the "Company," "we" "us" or "our") (NYSE:SAH), one of the nation's largest automotive retailers, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Summary

Total revenues of $3.5 billion, down 5% year-over-year; total gross profit of $539.1 million, down 5% year-over-year

Reported net income of $41.2 million, up 76% year-over-year ($1.18 earnings per diluted share, up 82% year-over-year) Reported net income includes the pre-tax effects of $11.6 million in excess compensation expense related to the CDK outage, a $3.6 million charge related to hail and storm damage, a $1.4 million impairment charge related to real estate held for sale at previously closed EchoPark Segment stores, and $0.7 million in severance expense, offset partially by a $3.6 million gain related to exit of leases and sale of real estate at previously closed EchoPark Segment stores, net of a $3.6 million tax benefit on the above net charges Excluding these items, adjusted net income* was $51.3 million, down 22% year-over-year ($1.47 adjusted earnings per diluted share*, down 20% year-over-year)

Total reported selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses as a percentage of gross profit of 72.9% (72.9% on a Franchised Dealerships Segment basis, 72.9% on an EchoPark Segment basis, and 73.7% on a Powersports Segment basis) Total adjusted SG&A expenses as a percentage of gross profit* of 70.7% (69.9% on a Franchised Dealerships Segment basis, 77.7% on an EchoPark Segment basis, and 73.7% on a Powersports Segment basis)

EchoPark Segment revenues of $517.3 million, down 14% year-over-year; record second quarter EchoPark Segment total gross profit of $51.1 million, up 91% year-over-year; EchoPark Segment retail used vehicle unit sales volume of 16,641, down 3% year-over-year

Reported EchoPark Segment income of $3.9 million and adjusted EchoPark Segment income* of $1.4 million

EchoPark Segment adjusted EBITDA* of $7.2 million, up 123% year-over-year Excluding closed stores, EchoPark Segment adjusted EBITDA* was $9.0 million, a 149% improvement year-over-year

The CDK Global software outage is estimated to have reduced second quarter GAAP income before taxes by approximately $30.0 million, and net income by approximately $22.2 million, or $0.64 in diluted earnings per share Approximately $11.6 million ($0.25 in diluted earnings per share) of the pre-tax CDK impact was related to excess compensation paid to our teammates as a result of the CDK outage, which is included as a reconciling item in the non-GAAP reconciliation tables below



Commentary

David Smith, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sonic Automotive, stated, "I'm pleased to report that we continued to make great progress in our EchoPark Segment performance in the second quarter, with record second quarter Adjusted EBITDA* that outpaced our previous projections and sets the stage for continued growth in the second half of 2024 and beyond. Overall, the Sonic Automotive team continued to execute at a high level, despite operational challenges in the last 12 days of the second quarter as a result of the previously announced CDK Global ("CDK") software outage. As of today, Sonic's access to the information systems provided by CDK has been restored, however we experienced operational disruptions throughout July related to the functionality of certain CDK customer lead applications, inventory management applications and related third-party application integrations with CDK. As a result of the business disruption caused by the CDK outage, we estimate our second quarter GAAP income before taxes was negatively impacted by approximately $30 million, or $0.64 in diluted earnings per share."

Jeff Dyke, President of Sonic Automotive, commented, "Despite the short-term operational challenges associated with the CDK outage, our team remains dedicated to delivering an outstanding guest experience and executing our long-term strategic vision. Throughout the second quarter, we made great progress on our net 300 technician hiring initiative and continued to see improvement in our used vehicle business in both the Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark Segments. Given the used vehicle market's continued improvement, we maintain our guidance for positive quarterly EchoPark Segment adjusted EBITDA* for the remainder of 2024, which is expected to help mitigate the continuing effects of margin normalization in our Franchised Dealerships Segment on consolidated earnings potential."

Heath Byrd, Chief Financial Officer of Sonic Automotive, added, "Our diversified cash flow streams continued to benefit our overall financial position in the second quarter, despite operational disruption from the CDK outage. As of June 30, 2024, we had $467 million in cash and floor plan deposits on hand, and approximately $885 million of total liquidity, before considering unencumbered real estate. We continue to maintain a conservative balance sheet approach, with the ability to deploy capital strategically as market conditions evolve."

Second Quarter 2024 Segment Highlights

The financial measures discussed below are results for the second quarter of 2024 with comparisons made to the second quarter of 2023, unless otherwise noted.

Franchised Dealerships Segment operating results include: Same store revenues down 3%; same store gross profit down 9% Same store retail new vehicle unit sales volume down 2%; same store retail new vehicle gross profit per unit down 29%, to $3,590 Same store retail used vehicle unit sales volume up 3%; same store retail used vehicle gross profit per unit down 14%, to $1,524 Same store parts, service and collision repair ("Fixed Operations") gross profit up 2%; same store customer pay gross profit up 2%; same store warranty gross profit up 13%; same store Fixed Operations gross profit margin up 80 basis points, to 50.4% Same store finance and insurance ("F&I") gross profit down 5%; same store F&I gross profit per retail unit of $2,380, down 6% On a trailing quarter cost of sales basis, the Franchised Dealerships Segment had 59 days' supply of new vehicle inventory (including in-transit) and 30 days' supply of used vehicle inventory

EchoPark Segment operating results include: Revenues of $517.3 million, down 14%; gross profit of $51.1 million, up 91% On a same market basis (which excludes closed stores), revenues were up 10% and gross profit was up 81% Retail used vehicle unit sales volume of 16,641, down 3% On a same market basis (which excludes closed stores), retail used vehicle unit sales volume was up 23% Reported segment income of $3.9 million, adjusted segment income* of $1.4 million, and adjusted EBITDA* of $7.2 million Reported segment income includes $0.9 million income related to closed stores (closed stores represent a $1.9 million loss on an adjusted segment loss* basis and a $1.8 million loss on an adjusted EBITDA* basis) Excluding closed stores, reported segment income was $3.0 million, adjusted segment income* was $3.3 million, and adjusted EBITDA* was $9.0 million On a trailing quarter cost of sales basis, the EchoPark Segment had 38 days' supply of used vehicle inventory

Powersports Segment operating results include: Revenues of $39.6 million, down 12%; gross profit of $10.7 million, down 16% Segment income of $0.5 million and adjusted EBITDA* of $2.3 million



Dividend

Sonic's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share, payable on October 15, 2024 to all stockholders of record on September 13, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Senior management will hold a conference call today at 10:00 A.M. (Eastern). Investor presentation and earnings press release materials will be accessible beginning prior to the conference call on the Company's website at ir.sonicautomotive.com.

To access the live webcast of the conference call, please go to ir.sonicautomotive.com and select the webcast link at the top of the page. For telephone access to this conference call, please dial (877) 407-8289 (domestic) or +1 (201) 689-8341 (international) and ask to be connected to the Sonic Automotive Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Dial-in access remains available throughout the live call; however, to ensure you are connected for the full call we suggest dialing in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call. A webcast replay will be available following the call for 14 days at ir.sonicautomotive.com.

Sonic Automotive, Inc.

Results of Operations (Unaudited) Results of Operations - Consolidated Three Months Ended June 30, Better / (Worse) Six Months Ended June 30, Better / (Worse) 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change (In millions, except per share amounts) Revenues: Retail new vehicles $ 1,552.6 $ 1,608.2 (3 )% $ 3,008.4 $ 3,051.0 (1 )% Fleet new vehicles 26.2 28.3 (7 )% 45.8 47.1 (3 )% Total new vehicles 1,578.8 1,636.5 (4 )% 3,054.2 3,098.1 (1 )% Used vehicles 1,186.2 1,305.9 (9 )% 2,401.8 2,650.8 (9 )% Wholesale vehicles 71.3 91.5 (22 )% 148.6 177.0 (16 )% Total vehicles 2,836.3 3,033.9 (7 )% 5,604.6 5,925.9 (5 )% Parts, service and collision repair 444.1 443.7 - % 890.8 874.2 2 % Finance, insurance and other, net 172.6 175.3 (2 )% 341.6 344.0 (1 )% Total revenues 3,453.0 3,652.9 (5 )% 6,837.0 7,144.1 (4 )% Cost of sales: Retail new vehicles (1,454.8 ) (1,466.8 ) 1 % (2,814.2 ) (2,771.5 ) (2 )% Fleet new vehicles (25.2 ) (27.0 ) 7 % (44.1 ) (45.0 ) 2 % Total new vehicles (1,480.0 ) (1,493.8 ) 1 % (2,858.3 ) (2,816.5 ) (1 )% Used vehicles (1,141.5 ) (1,274.4 ) 10 % (2,310.1 ) (2,589.3 ) 11 % Wholesale vehicles (71.9 ) (92.5 ) 22 % (149.9 ) (174.9 ) 14 % Total vehicles (2,693.4 ) (2,860.7 ) 6 % (5,318.3 ) (5,580.7 ) 5 % Parts, service and collision repair (220.5 ) (223.3 ) 1 % (443.4 ) (440.9 ) (1 )% Total cost of sales (2,913.9 ) (3,084.0 ) 6 % (5,761.7 ) (6,021.6 ) 4 % Gross profit 539.1 568.9 (5 )% 1,075.3 1,122.5 (4 )% Selling, general and administrative expenses (393.0 ) (391.9 ) - % (785.3 ) (804.7 ) 2 % Impairment charges (1.4 ) (62.6 ) NM (2.4 ) (62.6 ) NM Depreciation and amortization (37.0 ) (36.1 ) (2 )% (73.2 ) (70.5 ) (4 )% Operating income (loss) 107.7 78.3 38 % 214.4 184.7 16 % Other income (expense): Interest expense, floor plan (22.2 ) (17.0 ) (31 )% (42.5 ) (31.5 ) (35 )% Interest expense, other, net (29.3 ) (28.9 ) (1 )% (58.3 ) (57.3 ) (2 )% Other income (expense), net (0.5 ) 0.1 NM (0.4 ) 0.2 NM Total other income (expense) (52.0 ) (45.8 ) (14 )% (101.2 ) (88.6 ) (14 )% Income (loss) before taxes 55.7 32.5 71 % 113.2 96.1 18 % Provision for income taxes - benefit (expense) (14.5 ) (9.1 ) (59 )% (30.0 ) (25.0 ) (20 )% Net income (loss) $ 41.2 $ 23.4 76 % $ 83.2 $ 71.1 17 % Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 1.21 $ 0.66 83 % $ 2.45 $ 2.00 23 % Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding 34.0 35.3 4 % 34.0 35.6 4 % Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 1.18 $ 0.65 82 % $ 2.39 $ 1.95 23 % Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 34.9 36.0 3 % 34.8 36.5 5 % Dividends declared per common share $ 0.30 $ 0.29 3 % $ 0.60 $ 0.57 5 %

NM = Not Meaningful

Franchised Dealerships Segment - Reported Three Months Ended June 30, Better / (Worse) Six Months Ended June 30, Better / (Worse) 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change (In millions, except unit and per unit data) Revenues: Retail new vehicles $ 1,530.9 $ 1,583.3 (3 )% $ 2,970.8 $ 3,004.3 (1 )% Fleet new vehicles 26.2 28.3 (7 )% 45.8 47.1 (3 )% Total new vehicles 1,557.1 1,611.6 (3 )% 3,016.6 3,051.4 (1 )% Used vehicles 732.1 774.5 (5 )% 1,461.4 1,542.0 (5 )% Wholesale vehicles 48.4 55.6 (13 )% 96.9 114.0 (15 )% Total vehicles 2,337.6 2,441.7 (4 )% 4,574.9 4,707.4 (3 )% Parts, service and collision repair 434.4 433.4 - % 874.3 857.2 2 % Finance, insurance and other, net 124.2 132.2 (6 )% 243.8 249.4 (2 )% Total revenues 2,896.2 3,007.3 (4 )% 5,693.0 5,814.0 (2 )% Gross Profit: Retail new vehicles 94.9 136.9 (31 )% 189.0 270.9 (30 )% Fleet new vehicles 1.0 1.3 (23 )% 1.7 2.1 (19 )% Total new vehicles 95.9 138.2 (31 )% 190.7 273.0 (30 )% Used vehicles 38.7 44.5 (13 )% 79.6 85.3 (7 )% Wholesale vehicles (0.5 ) (1.0 ) 50 % (0.7 ) 1.0 (170 )% Total vehicles 134.1 181.7 (26 )% 269.6 359.3 (25 )% Parts, service and collision repair 219.0 215.4 2 % 439.7 425.0 3 % Finance, insurance and other, net 124.2 132.2 (6 )% 243.8 249.4 (2 )% Total gross profit 477.3 529.3 (10 )% 953.1 1,033.7 (8 )% Selling, general and administrative expenses (347.9 ) (316.1 ) (10 )% (686.4 ) (647.3 ) (6 )% Impairment charges - - NM (1.0 ) - NM Depreciation and amortization (30.4 ) (27.9 ) (9 )% (60.2 ) (54.5 ) (10 )% Operating income (loss) 99.0 185.3 (47 )% 205.5 331.9 (38 )% Other income (expense): Interest expense, floor plan (18.0 ) (11.9 ) (51 )% (34.0 ) (21.8 ) (56 )% Interest expense, other, net (27.8 ) (27.5 ) (1 )% (55.6 ) (54.4 ) (2 )% Other income (expense), net (0.5 ) - NM (0.5 ) 0.1 NM Total other income (expense) (46.3 ) (39.4 ) (18 )% (90.1 ) (76.1 ) (18 )% Income (loss) before taxes 52.7 145.9 (64 )% 115.4 255.8 (55 )% Add: Impairment charges - - NM 1.0 - NM Segment income (loss) $ 52.7 $ 145.9 (64 )% $ 116.4 $ 255.8 (54 )% Unit Sales Volume: Retail new vehicles 26,512 27,358 (3 )% 51,809 51,897 - % Fleet new vehicles 514 590 (13 )% 893 1,031 (13 )% Total new vehicles 27,026 27,948 (3 )% 52,702 52,928 - % Used vehicles 25,668 25,197 2 % 51,334 50,304 2 % Wholesale vehicles 5,248 5,516 (5 )% 10,353 10,999 (6 )% Retail new & used vehicles 52,180 52,555 (1 )% 103,143 102,201 1 % Used-to-New Ratio 0.97 0.92 5 % 0.99 0.97 2 % Gross Profit Per Unit: Retail new vehicles $ 3,579 $ 5,003 (28 )% $ 3,649 $ 5,221 (30 )% Fleet new vehicles $ 1,885 $ 2,099 (10 )% $ 1,809 $ 2,065 (12 )% New vehicles $ 3,547 $ 4,942 (28 )% $ 3,618 $ 5,159 (30 )% Used vehicles $ 1,508 $ 1,765 (15 )% $ 1,550 $ 1,695 (9 )% Finance, insurance and other, net $ 2,380 $ 2,516 (5 )% $ 2,364 $ 2,440 (3 )%

NM = Not Meaningful Note: Reported Franchised Dealerships Segment results include (i) same store results from the "Franchised Dealerships Segment - Same Store" table below and (ii) the effects of acquisitions, open points, dispositions and holding company impacts for the periods reported. All currently operating franchised dealership stores are included within the same store group as of the first full month following the first anniversary of the store's opening or acquisition.

Franchised Dealerships Segment - Same Store Three Months Ended June 30, Better / (Worse) Six Months Ended June 30, Better / (Worse) 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change (In millions, except unit and per unit data) Revenues: Retail new vehicles $ 1,530.6 $ 1,566.5 (2 )% $ 2,964.6 $ 2,964.3 - % Fleet new vehicles 26.2 28.4 (8 )% 45.8 47.2 (3 )% Total new vehicles 1,556.8 1,594.9 (2 )% 3,010.4 3,011.5 - % Used vehicles 731.9 766.2 (4 )% 1,457.0 1,519.8 (4 )% Wholesale vehicles 48.3 54.7 (12 )% 96.5 112.1 (14 )% Total vehicles 2,337.0 2,415.8 (3 )% 4,563.9 4,643.4 (2 )% Parts, service and collision repair 434.3 430.0 1 % 872.6 847.5 3 % Finance, insurance and other, net 124.2 130.9 (5 )% 243.4 246.2 (1 )% Total revenues 2,895.5 2,976.7 (3 )% 5,679.9 5,737.1 (1 )% Gross Profit: Retail new vehicles 95.1 135.7 (30 )% 188.8 267.8 (29 )% Fleet new vehicles 1.0 1.2 (17 )% 1.6 2.1 (24 )% Total new vehicles 96.1 136.9 (30 )% 190.4 269.9 (29 )% Used vehicles 39.1 44.3 (12 )% 79.6 84.3 (6 )% Wholesale vehicles (0.5 ) (0.5 ) - % (0.6 ) 1.4 (143 )% Total vehicles 134.7 180.7 (25 )% 269.4 355.6 (24 )% Parts, service and collision repair 218.8 213.5 2 % 438.2 419.6 4 % Finance, insurance and other, net 124.2 130.9 (5 )% 243.4 246.2 (1 )% Total gross profit $ 477.7 $ 525.1 (9 )% $ 951.0 $ 1,021.4 (7 )% Unit Sales Volume: Retail new vehicles 26,505 26,953 (2 )% 51,688 50,975 1 % Fleet new vehicles 514 590 (13 )% 893 1,031 (13 )% Total new vehicles 27,019 27,543 (2 )% 52,581 52,006 1 % Used vehicles 25,660 24,873 3 % 51,169 49,454 3 % Wholesale vehicles 5,243 5,430 (3 )% 10,317 10,812 (5 )% Retail new & used vehicles 52,165 51,826 1 % 102,857 100,429 2 % Used-to-New Ratio 0.97 0.90 8 % 0.99 0.95 4 % Gross Profit Per Unit: Retail new vehicles $ 3,590 $ 5,033 (29 )% $ 3,653 $ 5,254 (30 )% Fleet new vehicles $ 1,885 $ 2,099 (10 )% $ 1,809 $ 2,065 (12 )% New vehicles $ 3,557 $ 4,970 (28 )% $ 3,622 $ 5,191 (30 )% Used vehicles $ 1,524 $ 1,779 (14 )% $ 1,555 $ 1,705 (9 )% Finance, insurance and other, net $ 2,380 $ 2,526 (6 )% $ 2,366 $ 2,451 (3 )%

Note: All currently operating franchised dealership stores are included within the same store group as of the first full month following the first anniversary of the store's opening or acquisition.

EchoPark Segment - Reported Three Months Ended June 30, Better / (Worse) Six Months Ended June 30, Better / (Worse) 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change (In millions, except unit and per unit data) Revenues: Retail new vehicles $ - $ - - % $ - $ 1.0 (100 )% Used vehicles 448.9 524.0 (14 )% 931.7 1,096.5 (15 )% Wholesale vehicles 21.9 35.5 (38 )% 50.7 62.5 (19 )% Total vehicles 470.8 559.5 (16 )% 982.4 1,160.0 (15 )% Finance, insurance and other, net 46.5 41.1 13 % 94.3 91.1 4 % Total revenues 517.3 600.6 (14 )% 1,076.7 1,251.1 (14 )% Gross Profit: Retail new vehicles - - - % - 0.1 (100 )% Used vehicles 4.7 (14.3 ) 133 % 10.0 (26.2 ) 138 % Wholesale vehicles (0.1 ) - (100 )% (0.6 ) 1.2 (150 )% Total vehicles 4.6 (14.3 ) 132 % 9.4 (24.9 ) 138 % Finance, insurance and other, net 46.5 41.1 13 % 94.3 91.1 4 % Total gross profit 51.1 26.8 91 % 103.7 66.2 57 % Selling, general and administrative expenses (37.2 ) (66.6 ) 44 % (82.8 ) (140.4 ) 41 % Impairment charges (1.4 ) (62.6 ) NM (1.4 ) (62.6 ) NM Depreciation and amortization (5.6 ) (7.4 ) 24 % (11.1 ) (14.4 ) 23 % Operating income (loss) 6.9 (109.8 ) 106 % 8.4 (151.2 ) 106 % Other income (expense): Interest expense, floor plan (3.8 ) (4.8 ) 21 % (7.6 ) (9.3 ) 18 % Interest expense, other, net (0.7 ) (0.9 ) 22 % (1.3 ) (1.8 ) 28 % Other income (expense), net 0.1 0.1 NM - - NM Total other income (expense) 4.4 (5.6 ) 179 % 8.9 (11.1 ) 180 % Income (loss) before taxes 2.5 (115.4 ) 102 % (0.5 ) (162.3 ) 100 % Add: Impairment charges 1.4 62.6 NM 1.4 62.6 NM Segment income (loss) $ 3.9 $ (52.8 ) 107 % $ 0.9 $ (99.7 ) 101 % Unit Sales Volume: Retail new vehicles - - - % - 11 (100 )% Used vehicles 16,641 17,084 (3 )% 34,622 37,064 (7 )% Wholesale vehicles 2,593 3,235 (20 )% 5,587 6,151 (9 )% Gross Profit Per Unit: Total used vehicle and F&I $ 3,078 $ 1,569 96 % $ 3,014 $ 1,750 72 %

NM = Not Meaningful

EchoPark Segment - Same Market Three Months Ended June 30, Better / (Worse) Six Months Ended June 30, Better / (Worse) 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change (In millions, except unit and per unit data) Revenues: Used vehicles $ 448.9 $ 410.0 9 % $ 922.1 $ 843.7 9 % Wholesale vehicles 21.9 26.3 (17 )% 47.4 44.2 7 % Total vehicles 470.8 436.3 8 % 969.5 887.9 9 % Finance, insurance and other, net 47.3 32.6 45 % 94.8 70.9 34 % Total revenues 518.1 468.9 10 % 1,064.3 958.8 11 % Gross Profit: Used vehicles 4.8 (4.3 ) 212 % 10.4 (14.1 ) 174 % Wholesale vehicles (0.2 ) 0.4 (150 )% - 1.6 (100 )% Total vehicles 4.6 (3.9 ) 218 % 10.4 (12.5 ) 183 % Finance, insurance and other, net 47.3 32.6 45 % 94.8 70.9 34 % Total gross profit $ 51.9 $ 28.7 81 % $ 105.2 $ 58.4 80 % Unit Sales Volume: Used vehicles 16,641 13,529 23 % 34,259 29,080 18 % Wholesale vehicles 2,593 2,402 8 % 5,378 4,521 19 % Gross Profit Per Unit: Total used vehicle and F&I $ 3,127 $ 2,091 50 % $ 3,071 $ 1,953 57 %

Note: All currently operating EchoPark stores in a local geographic market are included within the same market group as of the first full month following the first anniversary of the market's opening.

Powersports Segment - Reported Three Months Ended June 30, Better / (Worse) Six Months Ended June 30, Better / (Worse) 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change (In millions, except unit and per unit data) Revenues: Retail new vehicles $ 21.7 $ 24.9 (13 )% $ 37.5 $ 45.7 (18 )% Used vehicles 5.3 7.4 (28 )% 8.7 12.3 (29 )% Wholesale vehicles 0.9 0.4 125 % 1.1 0.5 120 % Total vehicles 27.9 32.7 (15 )% 47.3 58.5 (19 )% Parts, service and collision repair 9.7 10.3 (6 )% 16.5 17.0 (3 )% Finance, insurance and other, net 2.0 2.0 - % 3.5 3.5 - % Total revenues 39.6 45.0 (12 )% 67.3 79.0 (15 )% Gross Profit: Retail new vehicles 2.9 4.5 (36 )% 5.2 8.5 (39 )% Used vehicles 1.3 1.3 - % 2.2 2.4 (8 )% Wholesale vehicles (0.1 ) - (100 )% (0.1 ) (0.1 ) - % Total vehicles 4.1 5.8 (29 )% 7.3 10.8 (32 )% Parts, service and collision repair 4.6 5.0 (8 )% 7.7 8.3 (7 )% Finance, insurance and other, net 2.0 2.0 - % 3.5 3.5 - % Total gross profit 10.7 12.8 (16 )% 18.5 22.6 (18 )% Selling, general and administrative expenses (7.9 ) (9.2 ) 14 % (16.0 ) (17.0 ) 6 % Depreciation and amortization (1.0 ) (0.8 ) (25 )% (2.0 ) (1.6 ) (25 )% Operating income (loss) 1.8 2.8 (36 )% 0.5 4.0 (88 )% Other income (expense): Interest expense, floor plan (0.5 ) (0.3 ) (67 )% (1.0 ) (0.4 ) (150 )% Interest expense, other, net (0.8 ) (0.5 ) (60 )% (1.3 ) (1.1 ) (18 )% Other income (expense), net - - NM 0.1 0.1 NM Total other income (expense) (1.3 ) (0.8 ) (63 )% (2.2 ) (1.4 ) (57 )% Income (loss) before taxes 0.5 2.0 (75 )% (1.7 ) 2.6 (165 )% Add: Impairment charges - - NM - - NM Segment income (loss) $ 0.5 $ 2.0 (75 )% $ (1.7 ) $ 2.6 (165 )% Unit Sales Volume: Retail new vehicles 1,193 1,396 (15 )% 2,038 2,503 (19 )% Used vehicles 522 691 (24 )% 931 1,135 (18 )% Wholesale vehicles 18 50 (64 )% 31 57 (46 )% Gross Profit Per Unit: Retail new vehicles $ 2,466 $ 3,235 (24 )% $ 2,553 $ 3,385 (25 )% Used vehicles $ 2,423 $ 1,942 25 % $ 2,318 $ 2,093 11 % Finance, insurance and other, net $ 1,153 $ 952 21 % $ 1,172 $ 964 22 %

NM = Not Meaningful

Powersports Segment - Same Store Three Months Ended June 30, Better / (Worse) Six Months Ended June 30, Better / (Worse) 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change (In millions, except unit and per unit data) Revenues: Retail new vehicles $ 21.7 $ 24.9 (13 )% $ 37.0 $ 45.5 (19 )% Used vehicles 5.3 7.4 (28 )% 8.0 11.8 (32 )% Wholesale vehicles 0.9 0.4 125 % 1.2 0.5 140 % Total vehicles 27.9 32.7 (15 )% 46.2 57.8 (20 )% Parts, service and collision repair 9.7 10.3 (6 )% 15.8 16.7 (5 )% Finance, insurance and other, net 2.0 2.0 - % 3.4 3.5 (3 )% Total revenues 39.6 45.0 (12 )% 65.4 78.0 (16 )% Gross Profit: Retail new vehicles 2.9 4.5 (36 )% 5.1 8.4 (39 )% Used vehicles 1.3 1.3 - % 2.0 2.3 (13 )% Wholesale vehicles (0.1 ) - (100 )% (0.1 ) (0.1 ) - % Total vehicles 4.1 5.8 (29 )% 7.0 10.6 (34 )% Parts, service and collision repair 4.6 5.0 (8 )% 7.4 8.2 (10 )% Finance, insurance and other, net 2.0 2.0 - % 3.4 3.5 (3 )% Total gross profit $ 10.7 $ 12.8 (16 )% $ 17.8 $ 22.3 (20 )% Unit Sales Volume: Retail new vehicles 1,193 1,396 (15 )% 2,021 2,496 (19 )% Used vehicles 522 691 (24 )% 858 1,092 (21 )% Wholesale vehicles 18 50 (64 )% 28 56 (50 )% Retail new & used vehicles 1,715 2,087 (18 )% 2,879 3,588 (20 )% Used-to-New Ratio 0.44 0.49 (10 )% 0.42 0.44 (5 )% Gross Profit Per Unit: Retail new vehicles $ 2,466 $ 3,235 (24 )% $ 2,502 $ 3,373 (26 )% Used vehicles $ 2,423 $ 1,942 25 % $ 2,336 $ 2,064 13 % Finance, insurance and other, net $ 1,153 $ 952 21 % $ 1,182 $ 964 23 %

Note: All currently operating powersports stores are included within the same store group as of the first full month following the first anniversary of the store's opening or acquisition.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Consolidated - SG&A Expenses Three Months Ended June 30, Better / (Worse) 2024 2023 Change % Change (In millions) Reported: Compensation $ 250.9 $ 261.0 $ 10.1 4 % Advertising 21.6 22.8 1.2 5 % Rent 7.7 11.5 3.8 33 % Other 112.8 96.6 (16.2 ) (17 )% Total SG&A expenses $ 393.0 $ 391.9 $ (1.1 ) - % Adjustments: Acquisition and disposition-related gain (loss) $ 0.6 $ 20.7 Excess compensation related to CDK outage (9.6 ) - Hail and storm damage charges (3.6 ) (1.9 ) Gain (loss) on exit of leased dealerships 3.0 (0.4 ) Severance and long-term compensation charges (0.7 ) (2.2 ) Total SG&A adjustments $ (10.3 ) $ 16.2 Adjusted: Total adjusted SG&A expenses $ 382.7 $ 408.1 $ 25.4 6 % Reported: SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit: Compensation 46.5 % 45.9 % (60 ) bps Advertising 4.0 % 4.0 % - bps Rent 1.4 % 2.0 % 60 bps Other 21.0 % 17.0 % (400 ) bps Total SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit 72.9 % 68.9 % (400 ) bps Adjustments: Acquisition and disposition-related gain (loss) 0.1 % 2.0 % Excess compensation related to CDK outage (2.1 )% - % Hail and storm damage charges (0.7 )% (0.2 )% Gain (loss) on exit of leased dealerships 0.6 % - % Severance and long-term compensation charges (0.1 )% (0.2 )% Total effect of adjustments (2.2 )% 1.6 % Adjusted: Total adjusted SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit 70.7 % 70.5 % (20 ) bps Reported: Total gross profit $ 539.1 $ 568.9 $ (29.8 ) (5 )% Adjustments: Excess compensation related to CDK outage $ 2.0 $ - Used vehicle inventory valuation adjustment - 10.0 Total adjustments $ 2.0 $ 10.0 Adjusted: Total adjusted gross profit $ 541.1 $ 578.9 $ (37.8 ) (7 )%

Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Consolidated - SG&A Expenses (Continued) Six Months Ended June 30, Better / (Worse) 2024 2023 Change % Change (In millions) Reported: Compensation $ 498.1 $ 519.7 $ 21.6 4 % Advertising 43.9 48.9 5.0 10 % Rent 17.1 22.8 5.7 25 % Other 226.2 213.3 (12.9 ) (6 )% Total SG&A expenses $ 785.3 $ 804.7 $ 19.4 2 % Adjustments: Acquisition and disposition-related gain (loss) $ 0.6 $ 20.7 Closed store accrued expenses (2.1 ) - Excess compensation related to CDK outage (9.6 ) - Hail and storm damage charges (3.6 ) (1.9 ) Gain (loss) on exit of leased dealerships 3.0 (0.4 ) Severance and long-term compensation charges (5.0 ) (4.2 ) Total SG&A adjustments $ (16.7 ) $ 14.2 Adjusted: Total adjusted SG&A expenses $ 768.6 $ 818.9 $ 50.3 6 % Reported: SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit: Compensation 46.3 % 46.3 % - bps Advertising 4.1 % 4.4 % 30 bps Rent 1.6 % 2.0 % 40 bps Other 21.0 % 19.0 % (200 ) bps Total SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit 73.0 % 71.7 % (130 ) bps Adjustments: Acquisition and disposition-related gain (loss) 0.1 % 0.9 % Closed store accrued expenses (0.2 )% - % Excess compensation related to CDK outage (1.0 )% - % Hail and storm damage charges (0.4 )% (0.1 )% Gain (loss) on exit of leased dealerships 0.3 % - % Severance and long-term compensation charges (0.5 )% (0.2 )% Total effect of adjustments (1.7 )% 0.6 % Adjusted: Total adjusted SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit 71.3 % 72.3 % 80 bps Reported: Total gross profit $ 1,075.3 $ 1,122.5 $ (47.2 ) (4 )% Adjustments: Excess compensation related to CDK outage $ 2.0 $ - Used vehicle inventory valuation adjustment - 10.0 Total adjustments $ 2.0 $ 10.0 Adjusted: Total adjusted gross profit $ 1,077.3 $ 1,132.5 $ (55.2 ) (5 )%

Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Franchised Dealerships Segment - SG&A Expenses Three Months Ended June 30, Better / (Worse) 2024 2023 Change % Change (In millions) Reported: Compensation $ 221.9 $ 219.0 $ (2.9 ) (1 )% Advertising 14.3 8.7 (5.6 ) (64 )% Rent 10.3 9.4 (0.9 ) (10 )% Other 101.4 79.0 (22.4 ) (28 )% Total SG&A expenses $ 347.9 $ 316.1 $ (31.8 ) (10 )% Adjustments: Acquisition and disposition-related gain (loss) $ - $ 20.9 Excess compensation related to CDK outage (9.2 ) - Hail and storm damage charges (3.6 ) (1.9 ) Total SG&A adjustments $ (12.8 ) $ 19.0 Adjusted: Total adjusted SG&A expenses $ 335.1 $ 335.1 $ - - % Reported: SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit: Compensation 46.5 % 41.4 % (510 ) bps Advertising 3.0 % 1.6 % (140 ) bps Rent 2.2 % 1.8 % (40 ) bps Other 21.2 % 14.9 % (630 ) bps Total SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit 72.9 % 59.7 % (1,320 ) bps Adjustments: Acquisition and disposition-related gain (loss) - % 4.0 % Excess compensation related to CDK outage (2.2 )% - % Hail and storm damage charges (0.8 )% (0.4 )% Total effect of adjustments (3.0 )% 3.6 % Adjusted: Total adjusted SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit 69.9 % 63.3 % (660 ) bps Reported: Total gross profit $ 477.3 $ 529.3 $ (52.0 ) (10 )% Adjustments: Excess compensation related to CDK outage $ 2.0 $ - Total adjustments $ 2.0 $ - Adjusted: Total adjusted gross profit $ 479.3 $ 529.3 $ (50.0 ) (9 )%

Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Franchised Dealerships Segment - SG&A Expenses (Continued) Six Months Ended June 30, Better / (Worse) 2024 2023 Change % Change (In millions) Reported: Compensation $ 438.3 $ 432.8 $ (5.5 ) (1 )% Advertising 29.6 18.6 (11.0 ) (59 )% Rent 20.4 19.5 (0.9 ) (5 )% Other 198.1 176.4 (21.7 ) (12 )% Total SG&A expenses $ 686.4 $ 647.3 $ (39.1 ) (6 )% Adjustments: Acquisition and disposition-related gain (loss) $ - $ 20.9 Excess compensation related to CDK outage (9.2 ) - Hail and storm damage charges (3.6 ) (1.9 ) Severance and long-term compensation charges (2.2 ) - Total SG&A adjustments $ (15.0 ) $ 19.0 Adjusted: Total adjusted SG&A expenses $ 671.4 $ 666.3 $ (5.1 ) (1 )% Reported: SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit: Compensation 46.0 % 41.9 % (410 ) bps Advertising 3.1 % 1.8 % (130 ) bps Rent 2.1 % 1.9 % (20 ) bps Other 20.8 % 17.0 % (380 ) bps Total SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit 72.0 % 62.6 % (940 ) bps Adjustments: Acquisition and disposition-related gain (loss) - % 2.1 % Excess compensation related to CDK outage (1.1 )% - % Hail and storm damage charges (0.4 )% (0.2 )% Severance and long-term compensation charges (0.2 )% - % Total effect of adjustments (1.7 )% 1.9 % Adjusted: Total adjusted SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit 70.3 % 64.5 % (580 ) bps Reported: Total gross profit $ 953.1 $ 1,033.7 $ (80.6 ) (8 )% Adjustments: Excess compensation related to CDK outage $ 2.0 $ - Total adjustments $ 2.0 $ - Adjusted: Total adjusted gross profit $ 955.1 $ 1,033.7 $ (78.6 ) (8 )%